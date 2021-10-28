Cybercriminals have taken advantage of user confusion following the merger of Bankia and CaixaBank for malicious purposes. This way you can identify scams and avoid being fooled.

Last March, the merger of Bankia and CaixaBank was completed into a single entity that has become the benchmark bank in Spain with close to 20 million customers.

Like is logic, The operation has generated many doubts among customers, and cybercriminals are taking advantage of this situation for malicious purposes.

In recent months they have launched all kinds of campaigns to steal users’ personal and financial data, so you have to exercise extreme caution if you don’t want to become a victim.

Criminals use a multitude of avenues to impact users, both email and SMS and phone calls. And the hooks for perpetrating scams are varied, including activating the new CaixaBank security system or the new access to the CaixaBankNow app for Bankia customers.

CaixaBank warns on its website that these attacks are taking place and helps us identify and avoid scams.

The entity explains that the campaigns are being articulated through different channels. They can arrive through phishing emails that lead to a false page to steal credentials, smishing messages whose objective is also to steal access codes to digital banking, and vishing calls in which criminals pose as managers from the bank.

Some campaigns are more elaborate and more successful than others, and while some are very easy to identify, others manage to fool many victims.

To identify scams, CaixaBank recommends seeking consistency in the message, analyzing whether it is written in the correct language and thinking about whether it makes sense for the entity to contact you.

You also have to pay attention to the sender. Make sure it is an official email address and check if the link it directs you to corresponds to the legitimate URL.

The best thing you can do is be wary of all communications that come to you from the bank with links so that you can enter your access codes. Instead, type the address manually in your browser, use the official app, or call the bank.