Having a USB drive from which we can boot one operating system or another can be really interesting, and it will also give us a lot of versatility. If you want to know how to get it, keep reading.

Thanks to a USB drive, we can carry several Linux distributions or different Windows installation systems, in order to achieve different ways of starting our computer from its internal storage.

This can give us a very interesting versatility, we can already have a different operating system on a PC, without having to change the one you already have.

We are going to see several programs that can perform this task and that are also free. We should only have a quality USB drive that has 8 GB minimum Of space.

The list of applications that makes it easy for us to create this type of flash drive that we can carry with us and that allows us to load our own operating system on any computer is short. Here we leave you the four most representative and easy to use:

WinSetupFromUSB

WinSetupFromUSB is a highly recommended program to get a bootable USB and mainly to get an external installation system for Windows. It is only compatible with versions of Windows starting from XP, although Linux can also be used.

The way to work is very simple:

We open WinSetupFromUSB and select the usb drive. Next, we mark the button where the operating system is that we will use. Then we add the ISO image of the operating system, by clicking on the box with three dots on the right and selecting from the mask where it is saved. Then click on GO. When the installation is complete, we will see a message of Completed work. To install a second operating system, we just have to repeat the same process.

XBoot

XBoot is a portable medium so we can take it to any side on a USB without installation. It can be used to create a bootable USB, but also to make a CD or DVD.

To achieve our purpose, you only have to do the following:

We open the program from its executable file and now we simply drag the ISO that we want, to drop it in the main frame. Next, we click the button Create USB. The program will ask us to select the USB drive where we want to install the ISOs. Then we must put the type of boot sector that you want to use. If the USB stick is formatted in FAT32, XBoot recommends Syslinux. If the USB memory is formatted to NTFS, it is recommended Grub4DOS. Now we simply give in okay and we would have our boot unit ready.

MultiBootUSB

MultiBootUSB is a well-known program to generate a bootable USB drive with various operating systems, although they must only be Linux, since it is not compatible with Windows.

In this case we have an executable file that installs the program on the computer, not as in the previous cases where they were portable.

Operating this software is extremely easy and the steps are as follows:

We select the USB drive in Select USB disk. Then right next to Select Image, click on the button that says Browse and then we select the ISO image that we want. We remind you that, although MutiBootUSB runs on Windows and Linux, it can only create Linux Live USB systems. When we have chosen the image we click on Install distro.

YUMI

YUMI is a different operating system. The first thing we have to do is choose the distribution we want from the list before navigating to the ISO itself.

We also have two versions of YUMI:

YUMI Legacy– Works with NTFS or FAT32 format. YUMI UEFI– Supports FAT32 only, plus BIOS and UEFI USB boot via GRUB2.

If you are using Windows 10 or Windows 11 you must select the version YUMI UEFI, since it is the part of the software that works with the most modern operating systems.

The way to work is as follows, knowing that this application works only to have Linux:

The first thing is to select the usb drive. Then we select the distribution, in this case, Lubuntu. Next, we choose the ISO. You can select the option Download Link, which will take us to the download page for the selected distribution or operating system. All you have to do is click on Create and ready. If we want to add more distros, we repeat the process we just did.

With these programs that you have just seen, we will be able to manage bootable USB drives for both Windows and Linux to start different types of operating system from this external device.

It is something that can be very useful and it is good to always have it in case we need it at any given time.