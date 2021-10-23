It is clear that the RaspBerry Pi is the most successful microcomputer of all those on the market, being a device that is valid for all types of users. Although most of the time this is a device that carries Linux distros, this time we are going to show you how we can do to get Windows 10 or Windows 11 as an operating system.

Until not long ago installing Windows 10 on a RapsBeery Pi was impossible or very complicated, but now there is a way to have it on our microcomputer.

The script we use downloads directly from the windows servers, something that did not happen in the systems that existed until now, which gives it a legality that it did not have before.

Once we know this, we can continue with everything that this process is, also knowing what type of devices we are talking about and their possible uses, since it is very important to know them as well as possible before making a change like the one we are going to make. .

What is RaspBerry Pi?

As is normal, we must understand what type of device we have in hand before trying to make Windows its operating system.

When we talk about a RaspBerry Pi we mean a low-cost, ultra-small computer relative to what we normally know. It is so small that the normal thing is that it enters our hand or protrudes only slightly.

Its origin is in the United Kingdom thanks to the RaspBerry Pi Foundation, whose occupation is that children learn computer science at school.

That is why the creation of a computer of this type, to reduce size and costs, which implies that it is much easier to carry according to which countries are most disadvantaged.

From there, it became popular all over the world, getting other brands to appear, giving rise to the niche of microcomputers.

What is it for?

The composition of a RapsBerry Pi It is simple, since it only consists of a SoC, CPU, RAM memory, some input and output ports, network connectivity, connections for peripherals (although it is not essential) and an SD slot for storage.

That is, basically the same as a conventional computer, although simpler, in less space and without any type of on or off button.

Its main functions can be:

What retro style console, to be able to play with old games, in which we do not need excessive power. It can be a system media center, making it a way created by us to turn a normal television into a Smart TV. Like our Linux computeras it is the operating system that is used by default. It can be a additional home automation system for our house. Another option that has gained a lot lately is to use it as a streaming music.

In its barely 7 years of life, the Raspberry Pi have been used in countless projects of the most varied but, do you know what are the milestones behind the development of this small computer? We tell you the story of this mini-PC.

WoR-Flasher

Although installing Windows 10 a few months ago was difficult and very limited, the truth is that now we have an easy and simple way to make Microsoft’s operating system, both in its current version and in the one that will be released shortly, be the ones who rule this microcomputer.

We must download a new script called Wor-flasher, which is responsible for installing it more or less quickly and which opens the door to experimentation or the creation of applications for Windows in ARM.

Wor-flasher downloads a Windows installation directly from Microsoft’s servers, so we are facing a legal installation, which updates our SD card.

The entire installation process will be done within Debian-based Linux, that is, the default operating system of the RaspBerry Pi, so we will not need a Windows PC to carry out this process.

New Rapsberry Pi 4 Model B with Broadcom 4-core 1.5 GHz processor and two micro HDMI ports. Play 4K video at 60fps on two monitors. With dual band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type C. It is sold with 1, 2 or 4 GB of RAM.

What will be needed is a USB drive with at least 8GB or more, in which the Windows installation media will be created.

To start the whole WoR-Flasher process, you only need a couple of commands and then we will be guided through the process in a simple way so that Windows can be downloaded and installed on the RapsBerry Pi.

WoR-Flasher is going to give us the opportunity to adjust some conditions for the unit where we will install Windows, which can be good if we understand overclocking, both for the CPU and GPU, since Microsoft’s operating system is truly existing with the RaspBerry Pi.

How to install Windows 10 or Windows 11

The fastest way to get WoR-Flasher to run on RaspBerry Pi is by using the Pi-apps app store which already comes in the microcomputer system.

You can also download it manually by executing the following command:

git clone https://github.com/Botspot/wor-flasher

Once we have installed WoR-Flasher we are only going to use a command to start working with this tool. From there a visual interface will open where we will follow certain steps. We must put: ~ / wor-flasher / install-wor-gui.sh Now is the time to choose the Windows version we want to install and the Rapsberry Pi model. We press Next.

Then we choose the idiom and click Next. Now we must connect a storage device to update Windows. If the storage device is larger than 25GB, it is capable of installing Windows on its own. If it is less but more than 7GB, you can only install Windows on other drives larger than 16GB. If it is less than 7 GB it cannot be used. Now we must verify that everything is correct before clicking on Flash. Now it will start and run install-wor.sh. This whole process is going to take a long time, since there are many tasks to do, so do not panic. If there is no problem, the terminal will close and we will have Windows 10 or 11, as we have chosen, on our RaspBerry Pi.

As you have been able to read, this new system is not as complicated as it was in the past and the best of all is that it comes from Microsoft’s servers, a guarantee.

Now it’s your turn to experiment with how the window system moves on this microcomputer. Tell us about your experience on our social networks.