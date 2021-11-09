Pitaya We tell you where to listen to Carolina’s “Veneno” Sandoval podcast.

The always fun Carolina Sandoval presents “Tell me everything! With Carolina Sandoval ”, a Pitaya Entertainment podcast in which he reveals to his fans absolutely EVERYTHING that happens behind the scenes on his social networks, on his travels, and in his personal and professional life.

With a long history in the media, the Venezuelan Carolina Sandoval, better known as “La Venenosa”, has positioned herself as one of the most irreverent and successful communicators of the Hispanic media in the United States. Her charisma, originality and great sense of humor have led her to conquer more than 9.5 million followers on social networks and on the radar of the White House itself, with whom she has collaborated in important campaigns, and at the request of whoever interviewed the medical advisor of the President and Director of the National Center for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci.

Her various facets as a journalist, communicator, television presenter, entrepreneur, businesswoman, daughter, wife, proud mother of two, and above all as an “influencer” have led her to levels of success not seen before. His unique personality allows him to impose attitudes, fashion and create new trends. However, for her the most important thing is the connection she has with people, the power she has to change perceptions and her ability to inject trust in others. Carolina is a worthy communicator with a new, organic, different, creative style that speaks a lot about this new digital era: an era that offers an inclusive virtual space where all people can contribute, express themselves and benefit.

How to listen to the “La Venenosa” podcast?

“Tell me everything! With Carolina Sandoval ”is available on all major podcast applications, such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher, as well as on the Pitaya website and YouTube. New episodes are released every Tuesday.

Tell me everything! is the latest series to join Pitaya Entertainment, one of the fastest growing Latino podcast companies in the world. Since their launch in January of this year, Pitaya Entertainment’s podcasts have had a strong impact on the popularity charts reflecting the enthusiasm with which they have been received by the Latino community.

What is the first episode of the Veneno Sandoval podcast about?

In the first episode of his podcast “Cuéntamelo Todo! With Carolina Sandoval ”, La Venenosa breaks the silence about the first time she fell in love with one of her interviewees, to the point that she could not concentrate.

Despite not revealing the name of the famous person with whom this funny episode happened in his professional role, the Venezuelan star provided some clues about who it could be.

Since her debut on Spanish-language television in the United States, Carolina Sandoval has been a reference for the new generations of communicators for being one of the few television personalities that are shown without any type of filters, reaching the audience of all ages, who are fascinated with his fun and eccentric personality.