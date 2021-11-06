11/06/2021 at 10:02 CET

One of the best ways to get to know the plant world and always have it at hand at home is to make a herbarium. This work is not only useful for schoolchildren, but anyone can find in this activity a way of approaching botany in a simple way and didactics. To make it, it is enough to take into account a few simple rules to achieve a good conservation of the plants.

Following the steps recommended by María del Carmen Fernández-Carvajal and Tomás Díaz, from the Botanical Area of ​​the University of Oviedo, these would be the phases to develop a herbarium:

1.Collecting the plants.

The plants have to be collected as complete as possible, although it is preferable to cut them rather than uproot them, to avoid their loss being irrecoverable. Therefore, you have to go to the field provided with small gardening scissors, razor, etc. to facilitate collection, together with a series of bags (better paper or, if not, a wicker basket) where we will keep the specimens until we reach the drying phase. This phase should never be delayed beyond the day after collection and in the meantime they should be kept in a cool place, better in the refrigerator.

Important: cause as little damage as possible in this process. Avoid collecting more than one sample of the same species, do not collect specimens of plants protected by law, discard those that have insect nests and do not eat leaves or fruits, as some are toxic.

2. Annotation of data.

Do not forget to always take a notebook to the field to record the locality, altitude, habitat, date and other data related to the specimens that are collected. Later, we will have to label each of our plants to identify them, know their origin and what time of year it was when it presented the appearance that it will keep in the herbarium.

3.Drying the plants.

The drying process and, where appropriate, pressing the samples to remove all the water they contain, is perhaps the most delicate part of the herbarium confection. Done right, specimens will last for many years, but if done wrong, it will accelerate its decomposition and destruction by molds, bacteria or insects.

Depending on what kind of plant it is, drying will be done differently. We start with the most common cases, which are vascular plants (those with seeds and ferns).

A. Plants with seeds and ferns. This type of vegetables undergoes simple pressure drying. Each specimen, with its corresponding identification label, is placed on a sheet of filter paper or newspaper. Each of the different sheets are placed on top of each other in an orderly manner, placing blotting pads or several newspaper papers between them to facilitate the extraction of moisture.

Once we have formed this pile (no more than half a meter high), it is ready to be pressed. It can be done with two strong wooden plates (one above and one below the pile of copies) attached with straps, which we will close tightly. If not, heavy objects with a flat surface, such as books, can be placed on it. It is about putting a weight on the pile of plants.

The role of the sheets and pads or absorbent papers must be changed the next day, and even on successive days, until we see that the plants are very dry.

In the case of mosses and liver plants, as well as lichens, the same preparation protocol is followed on sheets of paper, but they do not need to be pressed.

B. Algae and aquatic vascular plants.

In the preparation of algae and aquatic vascular plants plastic trays or trays are used (or if they are not available, any sink or sink can be used) that are filled with salty water, or fresh if it is sweet aquaculture plants or freshwater algae. The sample is put in the water until it acquires its normal shape.

On a sheet of glass or rigid plastic, or directly, a sheet of white paper is submerged below the sample and, then, it is slowly raised, carrying the plant on top, which is carefully spread with the help of a brush. The white sheet with the sample is placed on a sheet of absorbent paper, placing a piece of fine cloth directly over it to cover it, to prevent the flap of the sheet from sticking to it.

As indicated in the case of vascular plants, a stack of sheets with their corresponding blotting pads or newspapers is formed and pressed. After drying, the samples usually remain adhered to the foil.

4.Assembly and conservation of plants

Once they are dry, the plants have to be mounted on cardboard or good quality sheets of paper, to which it is fixed with an adhesive strip (tape, for example, and not plastic tape). It is convenient to stick on each card a small envelope in which you can put seeds, fruits or some fragment that can be detached.

Each card with the plant must be inserted inside a sheet of white paper, glossy if possible.

5.Identification card

We will also paste on one side of the plant the card with the data corresponding to the specimen, which are:

–Scientific name of the species and, if considered convenient, popular name / s.

–Place where it has been collected, starting with the autonomous community and continuing with the province, municipality and specific place. UTM coordinates can also be used.

–Habitat. That is, if it is a forest and of what type, a dry area, a wetland, etc. adding other characteristics of the substrate, such as the type of soil, orientation, altitude, plant community that accompanies it, etc.

–Harvest date.

–Name of individual who did the collection.

The lichens and bryophytes are kept in paper envelopes that, suitably labeled, are glued on cardboard, which, in turn, is protected in the normal white sheets. Dried mushrooms are also kept in envelopes or paper or polyethylene bags with holes to maintain a certain aeration.

Certain materials, such as bulbs, rhizomes, fruits, wood fragments, etc., which, due to their nature or dimensions, cannot be stored in the standard herbarium sheets, are kept in jars or tubes. On the other hand, some plants and fungi of a fleshy nature, as well as certain delicate materials (for example, flowers of certain orchids) are kept in alcoholic mixtures, such as Carnoy’s liquid or denatured alcohol, among others. In all cases it is necessary to take care of the

correct labeling of the jars.

All herbarium should be kept in places with low humidity and low temperatures, to avoid the development of insects, molds and bacteria.

