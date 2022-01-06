. Entertainers participate in the traditional Three Kings parade

It’s the Wise Men Day 2022! This Thursday, January 6, is celebrated the day when thousands of children await with great enthusiasm a gift from the three Wise Men.

If your son wants to talk to them, and you, as a father, want to give him a big surprise and a mouthful of his gift, it would be better for them to be the ones to speak and ask the three Wise Men for their end-of-Christmas gifts.

Through technological means, this is possible. There are several applications that are available to make the dream of seeing and exchanging a few words with the Magi come true.

Next, we will tell you how you can make a video call with the Three Wise Men or chat with them:

• The first thing you will have to do is download the application called “Three Kings Video Call” which is available for iOS and Google Play.

• After installing it, you will be able to choose what type of communication you want with the Magi: first we will select “Video call”.

• Now you will have to answer the call and you will be able to make the little ones talk to them.

• Also then make a phone call and talk to them. You should know that all forms of communication with the Magi are a simulation and you will have to manage so that the children do not discover it and thus they can enjoy the video call with the Magi.

Three Wise Men – Family Video Calls:

• This Spanish application allows children to make a video call in real time with the Magician King of their choice. The way it works is by choosing one of the four voice effects, available for both men and women, and the wizard king’s mouth gestures while speaking, as well as presenting facial expression and body movements that can be appreciated if the mobile device has a True Depth camera (iPhone X).

It’s available for iOs and it’s free. In addition, it has several rates to buy minutes with prices ranging from 2.29 euros for 15 minutes to 7.99 euros for an unlimited rate.

Video call and chat with the Magi:

With this application, children will be able to see more realistic characters, real actors, responding to children through previously configured responses. In addition, they have the possibility to chat with Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar. The Kings call the boy and talk to him or chat. Conversations can be saved and shared. Available free for iPad and iPhone on iTunes.

Comelosreyesmagos.com:

With this application, it is easy for the little ones to write the letter to the Three Wise Men, and they return to make a video call in which they confirm the list of requests made. The Kings ask the children if they have behaved well to deserve the gifts.

It works by entering all the personal data, as well as the unique access code that allows access to the video call. If you do not have the code, the website explains that you only need to make a payment of 12.5 euros, that it is worth paying everything for the happiness of a child.

The Three Wise Men TV:

If you want your children to have a video call with the Three Wise Men, this website is a solidarity project, in which several NGOs and Foundations collaborate.

One of the objectives is that all the children can make a video call with the Three Kings. The website has over 50,000 magical video calls that kids can choose which King to talk to. In addition, it also has the option of sending the letter online.

Play

