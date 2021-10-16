In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Your car, regardless of the year, can also have smart functions thanks to these devices.

If you spend a lot of time in your car and you are a person who loves technology, you may want to have all those gadgets that you surround yourself with every day, but in your vehicle. Or at least have some more technology in your car that makes your life easier.

Even if it is new or already has an age, you can always do your car something smarter, something that is relatively simple and cheaper than it may seem. As an example these products that we propose.

They are devices that are designed to be used in any car and that will not be very difficult to install. In many cases you just need to plug it into a USB socket and that’s it.

Car radio with 7 “screen and Android Awesafe

€ 212.49 at Amazon

Android car radios are very simple products that are installed like any other car radio and that offer you much more versatility, such as a large screen and applications that you can download from Google Play.

This Awesafe car radio has Android 10 as the operating system and also a 7-inch touch screen.

Best of all, it is a car radio that only occupies a single space (DIN) on the dashboard, because the screen is automatically removed from the interior.

Even so, it has space for a USB port, SD card reader and even DVD and CD reader to play music or video.

You will have a multimedia center with WiFi and GPS integrated with Google Maps on your dashboard, with which you can play music, FM radio or install apps without any problem. Its price is 212 euros.

Dash Cam and rear view mirror with ThiEYE screen

€ 93.09 at Amazon

Would you like to have a much bigger rear view mirror with cameras? This rThiEYE smart etrovisor it has everything you need.

Not only has one elongated 10-inch screen and high definition, is that it also has a front camera like Dash Cam to record forwards.

It also has a rear camera that you can install in any vehicle to see how you back up and with alert lines to park.

It can be found on Amazon for less than 97 euros.

Amazon Echo Auto

Smart car speaker that Alexa brings to your vehicle. It offers you all the functions of the voice assistant and allows you to play streaming music and other content through the speakers.

If you are one of the millions of people who already have an Amazon speaker at home, or even several, this product cannot be missing from your car.

Amazon Echo Auto It is a speaker specially designed to install on the dashboard of your car. It gives you all the functionalities that a speaker and the Amazon assistant offers for your car.

It connects to the Alexa app on your mobile and sounds through your car speakers thanks to the auxiliary audio connection or via Bluetooth. It has better microphones to understand you on the road with ambient noise.

It is available on Amazon for less than 60 euros.

Tenda 4G185 WiFi Router

€ 39.99 at Amazon

For many smart car products an internet connection is required and although you could share the internet from your mobile, when you have several it is not the best because it will end up with your battery, and your data rate.

This Tenda 4G185 WiFi and 4G travel router It is one of the best solutions to have WiFi in the car.

It is very compact, has a battery and can be connected to the car via USB to recharge it. It gives you connectivity of up to 150 Mbps in 4G networks so that you and several people or devices can use the internet without problem.

It only requires a SIM card from an operator with cheap data and you can now share the internet on your trips.

It is on sale on amazon. Buy it with a 10% discount right now by activating the coupon that you will see on its page and take it for 35.99 euros.

OBD2 Bluetooth Diagnostic Tool

€ 11.59 at Amazon

Everyone with a car should have one of these gadgets. Is about a Bluetooth OBD2 adapter to read all data from the car.

It is a very simple product. You just have to connect it to the free port of your car and with a mobile application you can access vehicle information as if you were a professional.

It will show you data such as the car’s fault codes in order to analyze what can happen with the engine or with other parts of the car and solve them.

It is a very practical product especially to fix small problems when a fault light comes on and that does not really require taking it to a mechanic.

It only costs 11.59 euros on Amazon and is one of those products that we should have in our car.

