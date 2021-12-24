12/24/2021 at 18:15 CET

When we talk about pandemic We are not only referring to the virus itself and the Covid-19 disease, but to all the consequences it is having for health in general, including mental health.

The Lancet magazine published in October a study that concluded that anxiety disorders have increased by 26% and depressions 28%. These percentages are more pronounced in those countries where the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 has been higher.

When almost all of us thought that we could have a Christmas within a certain normality, cases grow at a very worrying rate because of the Omicron variant. And this hits mental health again on dates where managing absences becomes more difficult.

Other Christmases in a pandemic

The year 2020 was terrible as deaths from infectious diseases which increased by more than 1,200%, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE). And the year 2021 will close with some 34,000 deaths from Covid.

If in itself, Christmas is difficult times for the state of mind, if there has been a death, the discomfort multiplies.

«They are dates that are charged with emotional significance. In addition, vacations change our daily rhythm, our demands and our responsibilities. We have more time to feel, be and be, and that makes us more connected with our pain and with pending issues, “he explains. Mireia Cabero, Lecturer in the UOC’s Studies in Psychology and Education Sciences.

“There is evidence that during holiday periods, mental and emotional disorders, especially if they are not well cared for, worsen,” adds the expert.

Worse psychic conditions to face these holidays

To this we must add that we do not come from a good situation. The population is very tired and their mental health is not the best, so we arrive at these parties in worse mental conditions than last year.

Enric Soler, Collaborating Professor of the UOC’s Studies in Psychology and Education Sciences, distinguishes between those who endured this duel last Christmas and those who will experience it for the first time this year.

«The first year of the pandemic, Christmas caught us with ICUs at a thousand an hour. They were unimaginable parties. But For those who mourned last Christmas, a year has already passed and they have had time to be able to experience that loss; now the anniversary effect takes place: they have lived all the designated dates of the year, all the important dates have passed, all the special events, and they have lived them as best they could. Now they have a kind of opportunity to stipulate new rules.

Those who live their first Christmas without that loved one “may or may not have anticipated the change and have prepared variations in the celebrations, which are set for years to come.”

10 tips to manage absences

In order to cope with these absences in the best possible way, the experts from the Open University of Catalonia provide us with some recommendations for the Christmas holidays.

Try to create new ways of living these holidays. Belén Jiménez, professor at the UOC’s Studies in Psychology and Education Sciences, points out that a good option is to prepare family gatherings outside of the most important days of the festivities so that everyone, children included, can “openly share their concerns and needs. ”Find a symbolic way to remember the deceased loved one, to honor their memory. Enric Soler suggests, for example, leaving the chair in which that person sat empty and placing something in his memory that reminds us that he is missing, or preparing his favorite dish, that is, “giving presence to absence.” Belén Jiménez proposes to create a specific space or time to remember it, before eating or opening gifts. Accompanying ourselves with people who love us and whom we want, within, of course, the restrictions that may be imposed, recommends Mireia Cabero. On days of mourning, feeling close to other loved ones is important. Take advantage of the fact that they are days of less workload to dedicate time to tasks that comfort us: painting, writing, cooking or playing sports. Do not isolate oneself in the face of pain; it must be shared with our environment. “If all of us who eat or dine together at this time have something in common, it is that this absence hurts us,” explains Soler. And not only those days, but in the rest of the grieving process, assuming among all the roles that that person was developing at this time. It should not be assumed by a single person, but the burden should be shared among the whole family, Soler indicates. Talk about grief to face it. Pretending nothing is wrong doesn’t help. Although it may be uncomfortable to bring up this topic of conversation, it is healthy to do so. Take care of ourselves and let them take care of us. Feeling that we contribute something to the well-being of another person will make us feel better. Accept and legitimize the grief, not turn away from it or ignore it, and assume that each one will carry it and express it in very different ways. Each one builds their own duel.