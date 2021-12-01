12/01/2021 at 12:41 CET

Sagrario Gomez

If in this Christmas lottery 2017 we had the luck of the face and we won the Fat, suddenly we would be millionaires. After the cava, the joy and the hugs we should sit down and think about how we manage that amount of millions.

The most important is keep calm and have a cold and clear mind. It may take about two months to psychologically assimilate the new situation. When we are ready we will have to find a good team of legal advisers and finance. It is very important to fully trust them because their advice will be vital in handling the situation.

To invest it is the best way. Money calls money and therefore it will have to be moved based on different products. Your finance team should look for higher and lower risk investments so that the money flows and does not get stuck producing much less revenue than it could.

Don’t lose your papers and start spend like crazy, especially at the beginning. That is the mistake of many who end up in ruin. The excessive and senseless luxury ends up paying and now that you can, it is important to live calmly. If you buy a large property, find out how much it will cost to maintain it.

Consider the possibility of help whoever needs it. Solidarity is important today and it is always satisfying to lend a hand to those who are having a hard time.

In short, do not fall into madness and squandering. Move your money, invest combining risks and trust your advisers. If you lose, so do they, so they will do everything possible to prevent that from happening.

Ah! And remember to keep buying lottery because you never know.