Like Ether or Bitcoin, the Shiba Inu currency can be mined with very simple software that makes the most of our computer. If you have an unused laptop you can earn a few euros without much effort.

As you well know, miners have been annoying the world of graphics cards for about four years.

Due to the possibilities that GPUs have (much more than just playing video games), miners discovered that with the most modern cards it was easy to make money mining cryptocurrencies.

To mine successfully, yes, they had to get hold of the new models, as their dedicated AI cores, high computing power, and large amounts of VRAM made them super effective tools.

Once crypto has become popular to the current point, where everyone has their portfolio of tokens, mining has become easier and easier. To the point that now with an old laptop we can get 1.5 million Shiba Inu coins in four months.

As Hai Dinho explains in Business Insider, after spending $ 100 to buy 2.5 million tokens of the trendy memecoin (which has not stopped plummeting for days), he saw that he could get money out of two old computer equipment they had at home.

According to his accounts, with four months of work, his two old laptops could mine about 50 euros in Shiba Inu coins. And, although it seems very little money, the intention of this university student is to take advantage of its possible revaluation, going from 50 to 1,000 euros in a year.

As the economic medium explains, Dinho has used unmineable.com software to mine, he can mine various types of crypto without heating our heads too much.

Downloading the software is free and has a standard mining fee of 0.75% to 1%. The program can work while the computer is in sleep mode, so it can consume very little power per day, but not while it is off.

The use (and production) of cryptocurrencies requires large data centers that have high energy consumption at all times. We analyze where these centers are and the damage they can cause to the environment.

Once the software is downloaded, it detects your computer’s hardware and then shows you a rate in the program’s control panel that can be entered into the website’s calculator to determine how fast your computer can mine tokens.

In this way, any retired team that we have at home can be used to earn a few euros while we dedicate ourselves to our studies / work, hence the convenience of these automated programs.