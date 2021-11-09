If you are one of those who do not know whether or not to update to Windows 11 and you like to play video games, we already started the article advising against it. The gaming experience on the new operating system is wrecking Microsoft’s reputation.

But, don’t be scared, since Windows is not a bad place to play our games, and historically it has gotten along very well with all gaming ecosystems. And Windows 10 was no exception.

Currently, playing on Windows 10 is a very good idea (much better than in MacOS), and although your computer seems that it can no longer handle the most modern games, it is possible to carry out some small adjustments that allow you to scratch a few FPS.

With the following steps that we leave you next, even the oldest PC will notice the change, even if it is to make time while the semiconductor industry returns to normal.

Let’s see them:

Activate Game Mode

Perhaps the easiest and most obvious way to optimize your PC’s performance is by enabling Game Mode in Windows 10. This function, which made its debut in this operating system when the Xbox and Windows options were integrated, stops background activities.

That is, for Windows updates, notifications, and other unnecessary processes to try to increase the FPS in your games.

Game Mode is on by default, but it doesn’t hurt to do a quick check. For it, go to Settings (Windows key + I)> Games> Game Mode (left sidebar). You will see that in the right panel there is a button with the Game Mode. Activate it if it isn’t already.

Turn off automatic updates

Windows 10 automatically updates your operating system and will schedule a reboot without your permission. Although this feature doesn’t kick in often, you don’t want to be caught off guard and put your save game at risk.

Automatic updates can not only restart Windows without warning, rather, downloading updates in the background limits your bandwidth (which affects the ping of the game).

As for the automatic restart, it can be delayed, not completely disabled. So the best thing is that you update out of the game and restart yourself manually, so as not to get scared while you play.

Customize Power Mode

Power options are ignored due to little real effect. But this is not true, since what we select will be what our computer actually consumes. From very little, to a little to all you can.

To play in the best conditions We must have the High Performance mode activated, since this allows the CPU and GPU to absorb all the energy they need to function, so we will not be putting energy limits on them.

To select the High Performance plan you just have to put the word Energy in the Windows search engine and select Energy OptionsOnce there, click where it says High Performance, as you can see in the image.

Remember that if you have a laptop, it is best to change the power plan depending on the use you are giving it at all times, or the battery will only last a few minutes even if you are writing in Word.

Keep the graphics drivers updated

Regardless of whether we have Nvidia or AMD, what both manufacturers advise is that the drivers for our graphics card must be updated. This process happens a lot more often than we think, and updates tend to come with every major release.

To make sure we have the latest drivers, we can have or updated Windows 10 itself, since large patches arrive with Windows Update, or we can do it by hand with the Nvidia GeForce Experience or AMD Radeon Software programs.

Disable Windows 10 visual effects

The animations of the graphical interface can be an obstacle to the performance of your PC, thus preventing you from obtaining the maximum FPS in demanding games.

By default, Windows 10 appearance settings are geared towards aesthetics, harmonious animations, and transition effects, but turning them off is very easy and helpful.

For it, Go to System Properties, click on Advanced Settings, and in Performance Options click on Adjust to get the best performance. As it appears in the image that we have left you above.

Close unnecessary processes

Closing unnecessary applications and processes when we are going to play is a super necessary cleaning task, which is especially noticeable on older and less powerful computers, and the difference can be several FPS.

To close these processes, the easiest thing is to open the Task Manager and close them by clicking on the End Task button. once we have selected the one we want to close.

Everything that is browsers, clients that you are not running, applications in the background … eliminating them will help you to make the gaming experience totally different. And if you are one of those who barely have 8 GB of RAM as soon as you try it, you will thank us.

Uninstall applications that we do not use

Just as closing unnecessary apps and processes helps, uninstalling greedy applications too, since the more space we have on the hard drive, the better the games will be because space affects the performance of the computer in general.

Bringing hard drives to bursting with programs and files doesn’t suit Windows, which is usually dedicated to ordering the information so that it is more accessible.

What’s more, uninstalling programs also helps the previous step, since this way we will not have to be ending the process of that app that you never use but that is always in the background.

Select the correct GPU when playing games

On computers with multiple GPUs you can manually specify which graphics card a Windows application / game should use by default to improve performance.

In this way we can select the integrated graphics for issues such as watching videos on YouTube while for games we select the dedicated graphics card for video games and more demanding tasks. In the example that we show you, we test with the game Battlefield V.

To do this you just have to go to Windows settings and look for Graphics Settings. There we will see the selection of GPUs by default so that we can customize it to our liking: o Energy Saving o High Performance.

As you can see, there are a wide variety of settings that our Windows 10 allows us to optimize the PC in search of better performance without spending money, just by touching options that the operating system itself gives us.

Following all our advice step by step, surely your old and not very powerful PC will notice a certain improvement, just enough to continue weathering the storm while the semiconductor factories catch up with the demand for graphics.