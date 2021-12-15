Exatlon USA / Instagram Norma Palafox was the champion of the fifth season of EXATLON USA.

After having become the champion of the fifth season of EXATLON United States, Norma Palafox rose even more to fame, and in addition to having become an example to follow among the youth, she is the face of many advertising campaigns that know that the Mexican has thousands of followers.

And this time the firm Del Montes Frutas, which has been in the market for more than 130 years and is recognized for its products, wanted to pay tribute to the loyal fans of the athlete and they are holding a raffle that many have loved.

The company is raffling off an Apple Watch, as well as AirPods wireless headphones, also from Appel, among fans of the EXATLON season 5 star.

This was announced by both the athlete and the fruit products company, who showed through their social networks that participating in the raffle is not complicated at all.

“Are you a fan of @normapalafox_ and want to win an Apple Watch and some AirPods? Follow the rules and participate! #DelMonteFrutas 😎 #CosechamosLoBueno “, was the comment with which the company is promoting the raffle on its networks.

And when asked what Palafox fans need to do to be able to register their names in the raffle, which is a tremendous Christmas gift, the company issued these rules that we share with you, and that you must follow to be among the potential contestants.

“✅ Bases:

1️⃣Like on the post

2️⃣Tag two friends, cousins, etc. There must be two per comment, (real accounts, different, not famous), the more you participate, the more chance you will have to win.

3️⃣Everyone has to like the publication and follow Del Monte Frutas and Norma Palafox.

The only news not so good for many is that the contest will only admit participants from Mexico, although as many Palafox fans in the United States have relatives and relatives in the Aztec country, it will surely also be a joy to see them win the Apple Watch and the AirPods.

The contest, which began on December 6, will close registrations on Thursday, December 16 at 6 pm, and the winner will be revealed on Friday, December 17.

“We will contact the winner, who will have until 12 pm on the 17th to confirm us, if not, we will go on to the next one,” Del Montes announced. “If you are the winner, do not forget to share a photo with your prize when you have received it. Good luck!”

Tell us what you think of the contest among the fans of the beloved Norma Palafox.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories

window.addEventListener( 'load', function() { setTimeout( function() { s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s) }, 7000 ); } );

}(window, document,'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '136673921827814'); fbq('track', 'PageView');