

Following a plant-based diet is a scheme full of benefits: it helps us to have a healthy weight, reduces the risk of chronic diseases, is friendly to the environment and a great savings in the grocery budget.

Today the most recommended eating trend by doctors and nutritionists is the plant-based diet, which is not only associated with great health benefits; It is key in the prevention of diseases and the most friendly scheme to take care of the environment. Plant-based eating patterns focus primarily on plant-based foods, and this includes not only fruits and vegetables, but also nuts, seeds, oils, whole grains, legumes and beans. The truth is that there are many myths around this style of eating, which At first glance, many people discard it as limited and restrictive.. The good news is that it is much more than a diet, it is a lifestyle that is easy to integrate into the daily routine and that is associated with wonderful benefits for health. In addition, it is not extreme since it allows the occasional consumption of products of animal origin, but from a new vision and mentality.

The reality is that the types of foods we choose on a daily basis have the power to shorten or lengthen our lives. And precisely, that is why A plant-based scheme has the power to improve our health at all levels: physical, mental and emotional. In addition, foods of plant origin are one of the best ways to provide all the nutrients that our body needs. They are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber, which are associated with great anti-inflammatory qualities and are essential for a strong immune system. But that’s not all, following a plant-based diet is associated with other exceptional advantages:

– It is one of the best schemes to maintain a healthy weight, in the long term and without rebound effect. People who eat a plant-based diet, which includes a variety of vegetables, whole fruits, whole grains, legumes or legumes, nuts, and seeds, are more likely to have a healthy fat percentage and less likely to be overweight

– It is the best prevention against all types of chronic degenerative diseases. In fact, it has been proven that people who eat this type of diet are more likely to improve insulin sensitivity and lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the blood. As well as reducing the dose of medications taken.

– Promotes the consumption of safe food. Animal foods such as meat, dairy, and farm-raised fish can contain hormones, steroids, and other toxic residues from their eating and processing.

– It allows you to save money on the purchase of food products. According to a study that was based on comparing the cost of various types of healthy eating, those who follow a plant-based diet can save about $ 750 USD per year. The main reason is the decrease in the consumption of meats, animal products, fast and processed foods.

– It is the most environmentally friendly scheme. The great demand for products of animal origin is one of the main causes of the deforestation of jungles and forests, since these spaces are used for raising animals and growing the food they require, being almost 30% of the land area is used to raise livestock.

Helpful tips for starting a plant-based diet:

For all those interested in starting this 2022 on the right foot and making sustainable changes in their eating style. These are 8 foolproof practical tips to get started on a plant-based diet.

– Eat lots of vegetables. Fill half the plate with vegetables at lunch and dinner. Make sure to include many colors when choosing vegetables, the more variety the better. Enjoy veggies as a snack and healthy snack throughout the day with hummus, salsa, or guacamole.

– Change the way you think about meat. Bet on consuming much smaller amounts and change your mindset: see meat as a garnish instead of being the central dish.

– Choose good fats. Healthy fats are tasty, versatile, and delicious, found in products like olive oil, olives, nuts, and nut butters, seeds, and avocados. They also fill everyday dishes with textures and versatility.

– Cook a vegetarian meal at least one night a week. Build these meals focused on the use of beans, whole grains, and vegetables. Increase the days a week with this type of menu, you will begin to feel so light that you will not want to integrate the consumption of meat.

– Includes whole grains for breakfast. Start the day with oatmeal, quinoa, buckwheat, or barley. Boost its nutritional value by adding Greek yogurt, some nuts or seeds along with fresh fruit.

– Always opt for green ones. Try the succulent variety of leafy greens like kale, collard greens, chard, spinach, and other greens every day. Cooked steamed, grilled, braised or sautéed, they are delicious and a good way to enhance their flavor and essential nutrients.

– Build a meal around a salad. Fill a bowl with salad greens like romaine lettuce, spinach, arugula, and add a variety of other greens such as broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, squash, and beets. Don’t forget to supplement with the use of fresh herbs, beans, peas, or tofu.

– Eat fruit for dessert. A juicy ripe peach, a refreshing slice of watermelon, a crunchy apple, a cup of strawberries or cherries are the perfect complement to satisfy any craving for sweet foods after a meal.

