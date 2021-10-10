It is time to leave the past behind and stop pointing out 2017, in front of an organization that has proven to have talent in every letter of its uniform and that by adapting to a new philosophy and new men in command have managed to show the industry how to stand up as phoenix on fire.

The stealing of signals by the Astros is time to leave it behind and applaud every performance of this organization on the field, playing a fierce baseball and looking to win it all on every play. At least the intellectual actors have already paid their share of the blame, who with a new leader and general manager have shown to go ahead and let their talents speak for them.

Beyond the past, we would be very hypocritical not to applaud the game of the Astros, who in 2021 won their division with a 95-67 record in wins and losses and are sailing for the fifth year in a row in the MLB postseason.

Arrival of new faces.

In search of turning the page to what they were accused of in 2017, the Astros have decided to live a new experience, starting with the arrival of a new general manager in James Click, a strategist who spent 14 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays until reaching the position of Vice President of Operations.

In addition to the integration of the three-time winner to the manager of the year, Dusty Baker, taking over the reins of the team as capable from the cave.

Here the Astros give a 180-degree turn to the philosophy of the club, having a winning leader and great respect from the players towards his person, as well as a manager under the intoxication of modern baseball, trusting in the strategies of technology to improve the performances on the field, as well as the development and exploration of players through scouting.

As seen in 2021.

After a fruitful first season of adaptation to new airs in 2020, where the organization reached the American League Championship Series, the road does not seem to be for less this 2021, after bursting into the postseason with great force after a productive round regular.

The Astros have proven to be truly talented and that goes from the club’s management and leadership, to the field from pitching, defense and one of the most fearsome offenses in the league.

During the regular round, the Astros placed twenty-nine among the thirty teams in the league by only the mark of 65.9% of their swings in the strike zone by their batters, while the opposite was the most contact in the zone. strike with 85.3% correct answers.

Against out-of-zone pitches the Astros also showed great notion, only swinging at 25.6%, although reaching a contact rate for out-of-zone pitches of 62.2%, the best among all MLB teams.

The team received a walk rate of 8.7%, while in strikeouts of 19.5%, being the team with the lowest percentage in chocolate rate in the entire league.

These brands are a clear message about the performance and talent in the batting box of the organization, who without a doubt register the lineup with the best notion and discipline at the plate in the Major Leagues.

These marks translate into great results for the club, who combined the fourth best Batting Average of Balls in Play (BABIP) with his .303 in the season, while ninth in Isolated Power (ISO) with .177, record of gross power of an organization in extra-bases independent of their batting average These marks are clear evidence of how versatile their offense is, which, as a result of a great notion at the plate, also present great skills to be productive with hits. opportune within the field or due to its great power.

As a result of all this combination, the team with the most runs scored in its 863 during 2021 is shown, as well as the team with the highest Record of Weighting Runs Created Plus (wRc +) in its 116 during the season. It has also been key in his resurgence, a body that has been dominant and with great strikeout skills.

Behind their 3.78 ERA, they ranked seventh-best in the league, ranking twelfth for their 4.12 independent defense ERA over the course of the regular season. They also ranked thirteenth-best in differential. average of strikeouts per base per ball at 15.0%, while ranking the eighth lowest percentage of Hits and Tickets Per Innings Thrown (WHIP) of 1.23, also obtaining the third lowest Opponent Batting Average in the entire league by his record of .226.

In conclusion, a body of monticulistas with great ability to control and dominate the rivals, which has undoubtedly been a very important part for the team’s performance.

The defense of the Astros has also been a section to highlight as a result of the success of the organization, being undoubtedly one of the pillars of its performance this year.The organization registered the sixth best Defensive Classification Rating (UZR) in the league behind his mark of 20.1, statistic that quantifies from the errors, range, arm and the ability to double game, in addition to his record of 78 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS), occupying the second best seed for the organization over the entire MLB.

What to expect from the Houston Astros in the playoffs?

One question that many of us are afraid to answer because of the naturalness and unpredictability of baseball, but that without a doubt the Astros are shown as one of the teams to bet on having better performance in the playoffs, who already beat the White Sox 2-0 in the American League Divisional Series, waiting for just one win for his move to the Young Circuit Championship Series.

They have a great man behind the decisions from their cave, but also an offense that knows how and when to hit the bat, and score runs when and how it is, as well as a pitching that translates into pure dominance.

Much to expect from the Astros, but their abilities regardless of the past, we must applaud their talent and that without a doubt today they are one of the teams that best plays the king of sports, baseball.