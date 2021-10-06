Ginger is known for its multiple beneficial properties for the body. We show you a very simple way to take it.

For thousands of years, ginger has been considered a miracle root. But it is spicy, and it cannot be eaten raw. If you have trouble drinking water alone, ginger water It is very easy to prepare, and it has multiple benefits for the body.

Although it can also be found in powder or dry, to prepare ginger water It is advisable buy the fresh root. It can be easily found in any supermarket or greengrocer.

Ginger contains vitamins B1, B2, B3, B5 and B6, C and E, antioxidants and minerals such as calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, iron, sodium, or zinc.

It is used to treat digestive disorders such as upset stomach, vomiting and constipation, reinforcement of defenses, and also as a remedy for cold and cough.

Another option is to take it in the form of ginger tea with lemon, but this drink is usually drunk hot, while the water can be drunk at room temperature, or cold with ice.

Ginger water recipe

It is very easy to prepare, and you can drink the ginger water for 24 hours, it is not necessary to drink it immediately, like a tea.

This is the ingredient list:

1 piece of fresh ginger root 2 cups of water 1 large lemon (optional) 1 little ground turmeric, fresh black pepper and cayenne pepper (optional) Sugar (optional).

As we can see, most of the ingredients are optional. This is because ginger water has a spicy taste. There are people who like it that way, but most prefer to smooth it with lemon or sugar.

Turmeric and pepper (they always go together) they add even more health benefits.

To prepare it, simply peel and rinse the root. Cut it into slices.

Put water to cook, and when it is cooking, add the ginger and turmeric and pepper, if you use them. Leave the ginger in for 8-10 minutes.

The lemon or sugar is added when the water is in the glass. Consume in 24 hours.

It can also be prepared as a single serving: put one or two slices of ginger in a cup, and add boiling water. Let stand 8 or 10 minutes, remove the slices, and add lemon or sugar.

It can be taken hot, but also cold, and with ice.