The skin is the largest organ in our body, and the one that protects us from external aggressions. You have to keep it healthy and smooth, to feel good.

We do not give as much importance as to the heart, our stomach or our nervous system. But it is vital to keep the skin of our body in the best possible state.

It is not just an aesthetic issue. It is also a matter of health, and of psychology: youthful and smooth skin makes us feel better with ourselves.

The most effective method for Take care of the skin is to use a body scrub cream. But it is a relatively expensive product if we buy it in a cosmetic store. Especially since you have to use it often. Why not create ourselves a homemade body scrub cream?

The body scrub help to remove dead skin cells, regenerating it.

It also contains nutrients that feed the epidermis and they help keep it young, smooth and soft.

The specialist doctor Josh Ax offers us on his blog his recipe to create homemade body scrub cream. It is simple to prepare and cheap, so we will save money and be able to use it more often.

The recipe

These are the ingredients, which you can get in any cosmetic store, herbalist, etc.

They are fairly common, so they won’t cost you a lot of money.

1/2 cup coarse sugar 1/4 cup sea salt 2 tablespoons honey 1 teaspoon jojoba oil 1/8 cup shea butter 2 tablespoons coconut oil 5-10 drops of pure peppermint essential oil

Seeks a small ceramic or glass bowl, to make the mixture.

Put the sugar and sea salt in the bowl and mix well with a spoon. Add the coconut oil, honey, and shea butter. Mix everything well. Then add the jojoba oil.

Once everything is well mixed, add the drops of peppermint oil and mix one last time.

Place the mixture in a glass jar with a lid and label it. You can keep it in the fridge to keep it.

It must be applied with wet skinso it can be done directly in the shower. Apply a small amount with fingertips or a washcloth to the skin, one section at a time.

Massage gently in circular motions, for about 10-15 seconds, starting with the feet, then the hands and working towards the heart, making sure to cover the entire body.

Rinse and pat or air dry (do not use a towel) so as not to eliminate all the benefits of hydration.

It is a homemade but scientific recipe, so the results are guaranteed.