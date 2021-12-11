12/11/2021 at 15:01 CET

Marina Borràs

“The most permanent thing in life is change & rdquor ;, with this phrase the Paralympic athlete, Sara Andrés, began her presentation at the last Educar es Todo event. Through this reflection, Sara wanted to focus on the fact that “things change from one moment to another, life is not stable, it is changing, uncertain, and this is something that we must teach our children, and we are not doing it& rdquor ;.

Why we must educate for change

“We tend to educate thinking that all good things will happen, and it’s great, you have to be positive. But also we have to be realists, and I think we do wrong hiding reality from our children & rdquor ;, explained Sara Andrés.

To exemplify the importance of preparing children for changes, Sara told us about her fear of showing her prosthetics when she lost her legs. Fear that, however, disappeared when she put on a skirt or shorts and realized that the other children were not afraid of her, that they understood much better what a person with a disability is and, moreover, served to foster empathy, “Which is not a bad thing for anyone & rdquor ;, said the athlete.

“I have realized that even with effort things do not go as you have planned, because not everything depends on you. And this must be taught to our children to prevent them from getting frustrated”

Adults are also afraid of change

But then why aren’t we preparing them for change? According to Sara Andrés, “because adults do not accept that life is change & rdquor;. And he gives an example: “I have met people who say:“ now I have a quiet time. My children are older and I will be able to enjoy a calmer life & rdquor ;, and it is not true, because when you least expect it, a change comes to you, and this is constant in life & rdquor ;. “I have realized at the Tokyo Olympics that not even with effort things turn out as you have planned, because not everything depends on you. And this must be taught to our children to avoid getting frustrated & rdquor ;.

How we can educate for uncertainty and change

Sara Andrés explained that, faced with a change, we can “see it, analyze it, evaluate it, see the consequences, adapt to it & mldr; and already, on a higher level, accept it. Not everyone accepts change & rdquor ;.

Regarding this, the athlete told how she had accepted the fact of losing her feet: “If they gave me a choice, I would prefer to have feet. But now that I don’t have them, and I know that this is not going to happen, I very much accept having my prostheses. Y from this complicated change I have gotten wonderful things, like going to the Paralympic games, writing a story about people with disabilities to normalize it & mldr; & rdquor ;.

Of course, no one wants anything bad to happen to them, but as Sara Andrés stressed: “We have to be aware and explain to our children the things that can happen, talk about them, without giving it drama or negativity, but as what they are: things that can happen to us & rdquor ;.

“Many children who are peculiar do not show how, out of fear or shame, and when they find a person who makes them feel comforted, they are driven”

To educate in change, Sara Andrés proposes three keys:

The observation: “Observing the others, each gesture, each phrase & mldr; so we will learn a lot about people, their needs & mldr; Many times, due to routine, we do not see what happens to our partner or our child, because our brain gets used to these reactions and ignores them. That is why it is important that every day we observe each person as something new & rdquor;. learning: “If we observe, we will learn. And children learn through the model we give them & rdquor ;, pointed out Sara Andrés. And he added: “But we also have to have enthusiasm for learning, even if we are older, constantly try to renew ourselves and not think that we are always right.” love: “Love makes us strong, it drives us, it makes us spread our wings. Many children who are peculiar do not show how, out of fear or shame, and when they find a person who makes them feel comforted, they are driven. And it is that love changes everything & rdquor ;.

These are some keys that Sara Andrés gave us in her presentation, but if you want to know all the experiences and learnings that she gave us in her wonderful speech, here you have it in full. Enjoy it!