11/04/2021 at 10:05 CET

Silvia Sanchez

What do we do with all those students who, in the face of social injustice, such as bullying, do not act? When there is a situation like this in a classroom, normally the focus is on the person who suffers it and the person who is attacking, but what about the rest? One of the reasons why bullying is perpetuated is the lack of action on the part of the rest of the classmates. If only one of them said enough and took a position in favor of the person attacked, the chilling figures of bullying in our classrooms could be avoided.

Wouldn’t it be smarter to intervene with the environment and reinforce empathy and a sense of justice?

In many educational centers they use the mediation methodology as a means to improve coexistence in classrooms. Training students to intervene in conflicts and be the ones who help to reach a dialogue is the best way to achieve what we want: a good atmosphere.

Two types of people who are complicit in bullying

There are two types of witnesses who are complicit in bullying:

The not mute witnesses: are those children who participate in the actions, mainly because they are convinced that the victim has certain attitudes that justify the actions against her.Mute witnesses or bystanders: This group includes the people who decide not to intervene in the stalker’s game for fear of becoming their new victims. Despite not participating in the game, they are as guilty as the previous ones for not defending the other person.

These colleagues who are dedicated to observing or even taking part in the game are aware, on many occasions, of the unfairness of this harassment, but they do not take action on the matter. They are the same ones who form the framework that encourages and encourages rumors and actions. If they participated and raised their voices, the bullying could not occur because, on the one hand, the bully needs an audience and on the other, the victim needs the support of other people to be stronger.

What can be done from families?

Let us remember that the first place where children learn to socialize, to develop their critical thinking and emotional intelligence, is in the family. We play the most important role of all: giving our children the tools to cope with life. It is not fair that by not being direct participants in the harassment they are exempted from their responsibility in the matter. They have the most decisive role of all: avoiding harassment.

From home you have to teach them to raise your voice in unfair situationsWe must raise children who are generous, understanding, and tolerant. In this case, we must be very careful with the amount of violence that we allow children to visualize. A high dose normalizes their perception of violence and abuse, when the reality is quite different.

Fights between siblings

Learning about conflict resolution from sibling relationships can be of great help. Having a brother is a virtue! It is the first context where you socialize and learn to know the other person. If they start arguing, observe what they say, how they say it, and how each one behaves, but without intervening. Surely the shouting will increase and they will want you to take action on the matter so that you agree with one of them, but that will not benefit them.

Let them be the ones to solve their problems, trust their criteria to reach a solution, promote dialogue as a means to reach an agreement. They can show us their full potential if we leave them the freedom and confidence to do so.

And what about adolescence?

When it comes to adolescence, communication and critical thinking is the most powerful weapon. Use the news, your day-to-day or personal experiences to address the issues of inequality. When they feel heard without being judged, when they feel that two adults are talking, confidence and learning multiply.

Let’s try to avoid phrases like: “What will you know & rdquor ;,” you have no idea about anything, you are a kid & rdquor ;, or anyone who oozes condescension or superiority towards them. There you are missing the wonderful opportunity to get closer to your child and build trust between the two of you. Let’s use the questions as a means of getting them to reflect and come to the correct conclusion.

Bullying is one of the worst situations that can be created in the classroom. Just because your son is not one of the protagonists does not mean that he is not involved. We have a social responsibility towards the other person, educate in critical thinking and empathy They will be the fundamental pillars to reduce the cases of bullying. The family is the first place where they will acquire their values ​​and tools to face life, let’s make sure that our children are the best citizens.