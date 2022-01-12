Cooking pasta seems like a very simple process, you just have to boil water and add the pasta. But if you want them to be perfect and the spaghetti, macaroni or noodles do not stick together creating an inedible dough, we encourage you to follow these tips.

There is nothing more delicious than a pasta dish with a good sauce. It is simple, quick to do and it tends to be liked by almost everyone, especially the little ones.

Within the limited difficulty that it has to prepare the pasta (be careful, we are talking about dry that they sell in any supermarket) it is convenient to pay attention to the time of its cooking to achieve a better result.

And is that there’s nothing more frustrating than pasta stuck to the bottom of the pot or turned into a sticky ball that’s almost inedible, which does not mix well with the sauce and is impossible to separate.

You have probably heard more than once that to prevent the pasta from sticking, you simply have to add a jet of olive oil to the cooking water.

In the kitchen, everything is used. Before you pour the pasta boiling water down the sink, find out what top chefs do with it. Did you know him?

It is a method that can be effective, but that horrifies pasta purists, since according to Italians if the pasta has oil it will be much more difficult for the sauce to adhere.

As we can read in mashed, to prevent the pasta from sticking, the Italian chef Lorenzo Boni recommends using a variety of quality pasta made with durum wheat to reduce the amount of starch that is released into the water.

In addition to using the appropriate amount of water and salt to cook the pasta, depending on the grams of pasta that we have added per person and that you can calculate with this simple trick.

In addition, the water has to boil a lot, over quite a bit during all cooking, so it is convenient that you put into practice the trick supported by science so that the water does not overflow when cooking the pasta.

The movement of the water makes the paste move and prevents it from sticking to itself. This does not prevent it from being convenient to move the pasta just after adding it to the water, and every two or three minutes during cooking.

Finally, it is important that once the cooking is finished we avoid letting the pasta drain for a long time in the strainer, in fact most of us do not know the correct way to use it.

According to the Italian chef, you simply have to separate the cooking water, remembering that you should never throw it away, and add the pasta immediately into the sauce.

This is one of the most common mistakes when cooking pasta, according to Italian masters it is the sauce that should wait for the pasta, and not the other way around as we usually do almost everyone.