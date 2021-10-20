Nothing gives more pleasure than seeing your vehicle in perfect condition. Cleaning it on the outside is something simple to do, but we cannot forget the interior and the windshield is one of the most important parts when driving. If you want to have it like new, follow these tips.

After some time, any part of our car is dirty. We must carry out periodic cleaning, not only for aesthetic reasons, but also to keep the vehicle in good working order.

The windshield is one of the key parts for driving and it is very common for it to get dirty. As the main visor of the car, dirt, dust and insects stick to the glass, but inside it can also lose its level of hygiene and we must clean it.

Not only the dirt that you bring from the outside of the vehicle, but the same car can release oily materials When it heats up, they stay on the windshield. To prevent this dirt from remaining on your windshield for a long time, we are going to give you a series of tips that will help you.

In order to clean properly, we will need several microfiber cloths, paper towels / napkins, a cloth and a glass cleaner. Also, you must have a mixture of water and alcohol in equal parts.

We advise you to clean the outside of the windshield first, so that the interior dirt can be seen better. After that, we can start cleaning:

We will make circular movements with a dry microfiber cloth to clean the moon. This will remove the most superficial dust. After this, we will use the same, or another, cloth and the mixture of water and alcohol. Dampen the cloth in the liquid and begin cleaning in circular motions. Be careful not to stain the dashboard. Dry the windshield with another clean, dry microfiber cloth. You can also use paper napkins for this task. We advise that you completely dry the windshield before the last step. Spray the windshield with the glass cleaner and use another cloth to spread it properly. This liquid will give it more shine and will complete the cleaning of the mixture that we had used.

If you want to clean better, we advise you to use a tool for the most difficult areas, such as between the glass and the dashboard. Now that you are, take the opportunity to clean the rest of the car’s windows in the same way. It won’t take long and the result is worth it.

Finally, if you want your windows to be clean for longer, one thing you can do is leave the windows slightly open to allow air to circulate. This will prevent the interior products from releasing as many pollutants, although you should have a garage for this trick.