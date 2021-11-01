Most of us have been surfing the Internet for nearly two decades. What at first was something extraordinary and that did not immerse in a totally unknown world, now it is nothing more than a routine. However, learn to protect yourself on the internet it is as simple as following a series of guidelines. Do not lower your guard and take a few simple precautions, it will allow us to enjoy a total experience. Follow these tips so that your browsing is safe and you do not run into any type of problem later.

Simple guidelines to protect yourself on the Internet

You probably connect to the Internet from your home or your workplace. The router is always an ideal entry point for undesirable people. Change the default password on this device, which is usually 1234, is essential to help you protect yourself. It is as simple as following what the manual indicates, since you will only need to enter the router’s web address to be able to access all these options.

On the other hand, the use of a VPN application is always a good filter when it comes to browsing safely both from your computer and from your mobile device. In this article you can check what a VPN application is for and how you can take advantage of its advantages. In the same way, avoid connecting to the public networks of shopping centers or restaurants. It is not a good idea to check your mobile banking or your social networks from any of these Wi-Fi networks, but if you want to do it, always with your VPN application connected.

Regarding passwords, we dedicate an article in which we put at your disposal a series of guidelines to build a totally secure one that is easy to remember. It takes very little time to make a strong password, also, do not use the same one for all sites.

If you are going to have a hard time remembering them, there are applications that already do it for you like 1 password, a very effective password manager. In the same way, it is always convenient that you go rotating and that change the passwords of your sites on a regular basis, once every three months can be a good security guideline.

Social networks

There is nothing wrong with being in a social network, it is more, it is a fantastic exercise to regain friendships, be aware of all the news of the present time or dive into diverse groups. However, you have to take social networks for what they are, mere entertainment. But when they become obsessions, it can cause us a problem.

To begin, it is not necessary that you detail at all times everything that you’re doing with your life on social media. Malicious people can gain valuable information from where you live, where you work, your habits, and when you are away from home.

Obviously, forget about posting your vacation photos before you return, and be very careful about what you post about minors. they do not have any kind of fault about your desire to be in the networks. That you protect your pass first why you protect us to them. Always remember this maxim, what you do not want to be known, do not publish it on networks.

Browsing suspicious sites

There are sites that can be malicious and you may not know it, it is characterized by making it easy for you to do the difficult, that is, to get that computer program that costs so much money for free. Or access a movie premiere before anyone else. Much of what is posted on the Internet is directly false, so if you are assiduous to browse these places you should bear in mind that you may be the target of malware. Be careful what you download, it can contain a virus and take over your computer. Therefore, an antivirus program will always be the first step and you like to be skirting the red line.

Use a good browser

Our preferences when choosing one browser or another are determined by many factors. But keep in mind that not all are equally safe. For example, the Google browser, the famous Chrome, collects a lot of information from users, which could end up putting you at risk. As soon as you carry out a search, you will see that there are browsers that do not collect any information about you and do not want to know anything about your habits. Always recommended that you take a look at proposals like Brave, the browser that is being used to write this that you are reading right now, or the most restrictive of all, Tor.

If you use a shared computer for anything, always use incognito mode, because no one has to know what pages you have visited or what your habits are. It is not about hiding anything, but about not offering information that you do not want to be known. You have right to your privacy, and it is totally non-negotiable.

Children, always accompanied

There is nothing wrong with a child doing his first steps on the Internet, but you have to educate a lot in this regard. Never leave him alone, talk to him about the dangers that can be found behind the screen, and above all, make him see that everything that is on the Internet it does not have to conform to reality. If you have a computer, always use it in the presence of a responsible person, and give the warning if someone you don’t know has tried to contact you.

This way we will be setting the standards so that navigation is always safe, and be able to distinguish between what is good and what is not. It is convenient for you to know that any act carried out on the Internet will always have a consequence, that it is not a parallel world in which chaos is the dominant note.

For the rest, protecting yourself on the Internet is the fundamental guideline to follow the best experience behind the screen. Since it is something that we do on a recurring basis, it is better to do it well. With that we will avoid leaving traces that could be taken advantage of by people with bad intentions.