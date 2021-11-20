One of the main changes of Windows 11 over Windows 10 is the way in which the taskbar is distributed and especially in the Start menu. Before we saw how it was in the left part of the whole and now to enter it we must press the Windows drawing that is more towards that side, but in the center. If you want it to go where it was before or customize it in some other way, we explain how to do it.

It is clear that the most significant change in Windows 11 with respect to the design of its predecessor is everything related to the taskbar and the start menu.

The start menu is substantially different, no longer having the Live Tiles (large squares that previously had), being replaced by a series of program icons, which appear smaller.

Another big difference is that now everything is in the center of the taskbar, very much like macOS, a situation where some users may not like it.

That is why we are going to tell you how we can make it return to the position where it was in Windows 10.

Move the start menu

If you want to recover at least the position where the Start menu was in Windows 10, but in the new version of the operating system, tell you that it is possible to do it and that it is possibly easier than you imagine at first.

The steps that we must follow are the following:

We click with the right side of the mouse on the taskbar and select Taskbar Settings. Next we have to select Taskbar behavior. The next thing is to find where it says Taskbar alignment. Once we have seen it we replace the current one Center, by Left. From that moment on we will see how all the icons on the taskbar go to the left side, the same situation we had in Windows 10.

Although they have been placed on the left side, in the same way as the previous version of Windows we see it still maintains the same design of version 11.

We have a way to slightly modify the start menu and put it a little more to our liking, not just by placing it on the left.

Customize the start menu in Windows 11

You can slightly customize the applications that appear in the start menu and something else, which will allow you to have it more as you like.

For example, you can move the icons of the applications that are already present to you from one place to another, in case you want one to appear before the others. You just have to drag them with the mouse clicking on the followed icon and taking it where you see fit.

If we click where it says All applications, we can select one with the right mouse button and then click on Anchor to Start, which will place it where the rest of the applications.

That will mean that we can move it where we want and place it in the order we estimate to have it handy every time we press on the start menu.

If we do not want to have any of the applications that come preconfigured in this start menu (almost all from Microsoft), it is as easy as putting the mouse over said icon and pressing the right button.

At this time we just have to click on Unpin from Home and it will automatically disappear to make room for another.

We have more powers to customize the start menu if we are going to Setting (Start menu icon) and then we enter Personalization.

Once inside we must find where it says Beginning. Then several options will appear in front of us:

Show recently added apps: this means that applications that we have used a short time ago will be added, even if we have not put them. Show the most used applications: this case is similar to the previous one, but they will be those applications that we use the most, even if they are not the ones we just used. Show recently opened items, shortcut list, and File Explorer: In this case, you will see at the bottom of the start menu all those files or programs that we have recently opened, whatever they may be. Folders: is where we can choose the folders that we want to appear at startup next to the lit button.

How to get the Windows 10 start menu?

You can get the Windows 10 start menu in your new operating system, but for that you must modify the registry, something that we do not advise if you are not an expert user, since you can perform an action that damages the system.

Anyway, the way to get with the start menu of the previous Windows, but running the latest software, is done as follows:

We press the Windows + R to open the window Run and we write regedit. Once the Windows Registry Editor is open, we must look for this path: HKEY_CURRENT_USER Software Microsoft Windows CurrentVersion Explorer Advanced When we are inside, on the right side of the editor we press the right button of the mouse, in a place where there is nothing, and then select in new and then go to DWORD (32-bit).

At this moment we have to name the new folder DWORD (32 Bits) as Start_ShowClassic Mode and click on the Enter to save it. We double-click on the Start_ShowClassicMode entry and modify the value of the data of the value from 0 to 1. Click on To accept and we save the configuration. Now we restart the operating system for the changes to take effect.

That is how easy it is to have, as soon as we reopen Windows 11, the old start menu that we liked so much and that we wanted to recover.

If by chance we get tired or finally decide to give the one that Windows 11 brings a chance, we can always go back in this way:

We have to go back to Registry Editor. Now we return to the same route that includes the entrance Start_ShowClassicMode. Once located we double click and we change the value of the data from 1 to 0. Then we press the right mouse button on the Start_ShowClassicMode entry and select Remove. Do not forget to change the value of the previous point, if you delete without doing so, you will continue with the same Windows 10 start menu. Restart your computer so that we can see Windows 11 again as we had it when we installed it.

As you can see we have many possibilities with the Windows 11 start menu, from changing it, customizing it or slightly modifying it.

If you have decided on one, you can tell us about it on our social networks.