If you have an iPhone, you may have realized that you have no native way to record the video calls that come to you through FaceTime. Does this mean there is no way to do it? Well no, there is a solution that we are going to show you right now.

The main application used in the iPhone to make a video call is FaceTime, and as you well know, there is no way to get the video conversations we have through it to be recorded.

This may leave some of you a bit crestfallen, but when we tell you that all this has a solution, surely the look of your face changes.

We can use FaceTime on iPhone, iPad and Mac and record that video call we have with just a few simple steps, without having to use any third-party software to do so.

Requirements to be able to record video calls

The requirements are quite few and simple, since we only need to have a computer Mac and the QuickTime Player program installed, something that will not give us any headache, since it comes pre-installed on macOS.

As you can see, the requirements are not many, but it does force us to have a Mac computer and that can be a serious impediment for depending on which clients, since not everyone can afford to have a computer like that.

How to record calls on iPhone or iPad

To be able to record calls from an iPhone or iPad, along with their audio, we have to use a Mac computer as we have already mentioned. There will be no difficulty in the process as you will be able to observe.

The way to carry out this task is as follows:

We connect the iPhone or iPad to your Mac using a lightning cable / USB-C. After that, we started QuickTime Player on the Mac. Then we click on the menu Archive and we select New movie recording. Now we click on the arrow next to record button in the QuickTime window. Then we select the iPhone or iPad from the list of available cameras. At that moment we unlock our device with iOS and we will see how the iPhone or iPad screen appears in the QuickTime Player of the Mac computer. Then we must make sure that the volume bar is on, dragging the slider to increase or decrease the volume of the audio being recorded from the device. The time has come to start the FaceTime app on the iPhone or iPad and at the same time click Engrave within the QuickTime Player of the Mac computer. Now we can start a FaceTime call on the iPhone to record it with audio using the Mac. When we finish the FaceTime call, it is time to click on the button Stop QuickTime to finish recording. Next we must go to the menu Archive and choose Keep. At this time we must select where we want the video call to be saved and once decided, it only remains to click on Keep to get everything to work.

As you have been able to read, it is much simpler than it may seem at first. The only downside, which we have discussed lines above, is the fact of needing a Mac laptop, something not very feasible for many users.

Otherwise the steps are very clear and the result is very good, worthy of the quality of the devices we are using.

How to record a video call on a Mac

If you have a Mac, you can also do everything we have mentioned directly on the computer without having to use the iPhone, since the Facetime application is also present in the macOS operating system.

To achieve this we must follow a few simple steps, easy to carry out, but which we must carry out in their corresponding order so that everything comes to fruition.

The first thing is to start the FaceTime application on the Mac. After that, we press Command + Shift + 5 on the keyboard to bring up the toolbar Screenshot. On that screen we also have access to screen recording functions. In the toolbar, we select Options in the screenshot menu. Next we select the location where we want to save the FaceTime call recordings in Keep in. If we don’t change it, we should know that all screen recordings are saved to Mac desktop by default. Now we go to the menu Options and we choose the option Microphone which is in the Microphone section so that you can record FaceTime calls with audio on your Mac. If you don’t do this step, the video call will go out without audio, something that is not feasible in most cases. We click on the buttons Record the entire screen or Record selected part if we prefer to select an area of ​​the recording. Now is the time to click the button Engrave and thus start recording the computer screen with macOS. We initiate a FaceTime call, with the certainty of the recording is being recorded in the background. When the video call is over, click on the button Stop recording from the menu bar at the top. So we have already managed to record and a video call of FaceTime to the desired location.

From here we can do whatever we want with that video, from watching it again and even sharing it if necessary.

This is the way to record video calls on our iPhone or iPad devices, as well as directly from a computer with macOS.

It is an authentic a pity that Apple does not decide to place some form to be able to record video calls natively as if they have other similar programs.

Even so, it is very easy to record it, since we only have to use, as you have been able to read, a Mac and the program, previously installed, QuickTime Player.

There are no complicated laps, no illegible commands, or anything like that, so everyone will be able to do it without any problem. The only hassle is having to use a Mac computer, yes or yes, something that will not be available to everyone.

Hence the request that has been made for a long time to the company of the bitten apple to install a native way, either within FaceTimme or in the operating system itself.