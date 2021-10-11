If you have forgotten your password or have had the bad luck that your Facebook account was hacked, don’t be nervous and keep reading this article as we are going to tell you about several ways to get it back.

It is a real nuisance to want to enter your Facebook and see that there is no way, since none of the passwords you put are valid. This may mean that the memory is failing us or that someone has changed our access code.

It is true that Facebook has ways to recover the password, but that recovery information is done when the account is created and at this point it may be the case that it is obsolete and no longer serves us.

In any case, there are several ways in which we can have our Facebook account for ourselves again. But we must warn you so that you have patience and that they are not one hundred percent effective, since it may be the case that the one that works best for us is not a good option for someone else.

Recover Facebook account:

Let’s see if there is an active Facebook connection

We must check if any of the devices that we have associated with Facebook still we have connection and we can enter the social network. We could be talking about a different browser than the one we normally use, another computer, a tablet or a smartphone.

If it is the case that in any of these places we can still enter Mark Zuckerberg’s social network. It opens up the possibility of knowing the password to enter, since from within Facebook we can change it for a new one.

To make this change we must perform the following steps:

We are going to Settings and privacy, by clicking on the arrow at the top right of Facebook. Then we enter Setting. Now we must click on Security and login, an option that appears on the left side of the screen. At that time we will see how inside Login an option appears called Change Password. It asks you to enter the current one and then the new one twice. Just below you have the option to Have you forgotten your password?, which you will have to press and try to recover it.

This is an option that may not be of much use, since we still do not know the password, but it may be that at that moment the browser autocompletes the information because we have left it in memory, something that can happen if we are lucky.

If not, it is best that we try another option.

Try Facebook recovery options

We can try to use the options that Facebook makes available to us to recover the password, either before entering or if we have managed to get to the previous step and click on Have you forgotten your password?

We have several options at our disposal, which we can try to take advantage of.

Enter from a friend’s profile

This is an option that not many people know about, but it can be quite effective, since all we have to do is enter with the account of someone who is a friend of our Facebook.

Then we must follow these simple steps:

We go, from our friend’s account, to our own profile and when we are in it, we press the three points on the right side and select Seek help or report profile. Then what we have to do is give I can not access my account. Now we must select Recover this account and click Ready.

At that time what they will do is take us to the Facebook recovery process, in which we can choose the best option to be able to put a new password. This is usually the one that they send us a message to our phone, but for this the information must be updated.

Recover password with contact details

If you have not been able to enter, you can always go to Facebook and create a guest profile and then have access again, going to the Facebook recovery page.

Once here you can put the address of email or phone number that you added when you registered your Facebook account or if in the course of time you changed it for another. Remember that if you put the phone number, it should work the same as if you put it with the country code.

If you have successfully identified the account, you will see how it takes you to your profile, which you must verify if it is yours or not, something extremely important. If you still have access to the email account that puts or the phone number. Choose the one that is most convenient for you.

The moment you click on Continue will send a security code which you must enter so that in that way you can reset a new password for your Facebook.

Something important is that you make sure, in the event that you choose the mobile to send this code, that the SMS are not canceled, since there are terminals that can have this function turned off, since as they are almost no longer used.

Once you have reset the password and you can enter Facebook, the first thing you should do is reset a recovery email and phone account that you do have present, in addition to activating the two-step verification.

Hacked account

If our account has been hacked or at least that is the greatest suspicion we have, what we have to do is report to Facebook about this fact.

This is the best way for the social network itself to help us get the account to be operational again for us.

Then we must enter the email or phone number that we had associated with that account and click on Search. Now you must put the password you had before you realized you had been hacked. Then it will be validated if the password entered. If it is correct, you must click the button Protect my account. Now allow to change the password and regain access to our account with three options such as entering the email account, receiving a verification code in the email or a code in an SMS message to our phone number. If you have chosen, for example, the SMS code when giving Continue it will ask us for the code received, we write it and click again on Continue. At that time we can set new password. From there Facebook will will show a wizard to help you protect your account from being hacked again. We are following the steps that he is indicating.

If someone “hacks” your Facebook account, the first thing they will probably do is change your password and prevent you from entering. But, what if it doesn’t and is dedicated to spying on your Facebook account? Here we show you how to know if someone has entered your Facebook account.

Verify identity with Facebook

If everything has failed, it only remains for us to contact Facebook and verify that it is us and that we must recover our account.

It is the last chance we will have to return to our account and we must read carefully what they ask us for the verification to be positive. We just have to enter the help center page.

Basically we must load any document by which it is verified that we are, although they advise that it be the DNI, to then put a email or phone number that was ever linked to the account and then give Send.

If we no longer have access to any of the email addresses or phone numbers associated with our account, we must put one to which we do have access, and then send an email to security@facebookmail.com explaining our situation.

Now is the time to be patient, as Facebook’s response can take weeks to produce. What is guaranteed is that at some point they will answer.

If any of the ways that we have seen in this article has served you and you have recovered your Facebook account, you can tell us about it on our social networks.