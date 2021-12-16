Does your house smell “weird”? It is a problem if you are going to receive visitors, or organize a party. Luckily, there are many solutions.

There are foci of smell in the houses easily identifiable, which can be controlled: the garbage can, the bathroom, the fruit and vegetable pantry, the pet’s room …

But there are times when odors do not have a specific source, or it is difficult to eliminate in a short time, such as fabric furniture, or mattresses.

Or maybe you have cooked vegetables or fish, and the smell has permeated everything. How can we remove odors from the house, without using chemicals?

There are people who are bothered by industrial air fresheners, and even cause allergies.

Fortunately, our home can smell clean using natural methods. Let’s see how to get it.

The pipes

One source of odor that we cannot control is open pipes. Especially the sink, the lavatory, or the shower.

Pour a glass of white cleaning vinegar with salt and bicarbonate of soda, put the cap on, and let it act for 30 minutes. Then let the water run for a couple of minutes. It will remove odors from pipes.

Furniture and fabric objects

Armchairs, fabric, hammocks, or rugs, absorb odors that remain impregnated.

To remove them, pour baking soda powder onto the fabric, which absorbs odors. Leave on for an hour, and then vacuum.

Soil

A quick way to spread the good smell is through the floor.

Heat water and squeeze several lemons into it. Then mop the floor with a new mop. Not only will it shine due to the action of the lemon, but you will also breathe its aroma throughout the house.

Bamboo charcoal

Charcoal made from bamboo is a powerful natural odor absorber. And best of all, is that it is renewed by sunlight.

In Amazon and other stores they sell bamboo charcoal bags for just 19 euros, which you place in strategic places around the house, to absorb odors. Once a month you have to put it in the sun (on a window or on the balcony, for example) so that the charcoal reactivates and continues to absorb odors.

Essential oil diffuser

Another effective way to remove odors from the air is to use essential oils. These 100% pure extracts of plants such as lavender, thyme, mint, lemon or eucalyptus, provide an intense and natural scent that lasts a couple of hours.

You only need an aroma diffuser or humidifier, a few drops of essential oil, depending on the aroma you prefer, and in a couple of minutes it will spread throughout the room.

Ozone generator

The ozone it can be created naturally, from air. It has the peculiarity that neutralizes bad odors completely. Too kills viruses and bacteria in the environment.

At Amazon you can buy a ozone generator for only 29.99 euros. You only have to activate it for half an hour, and it will clean the air in the whole house.

Be aware that ozone has a strong odor, which some people don’t like. Simply ventilate the house a bit after the ozone has killed off the odors, and voila.