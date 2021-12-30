12/30/2021

The Moves III Plan came into force in April and grants up to 7,000 euros to encourage the change towards sustainable mobility.

The world has declared war on combustion vehicles and proof of this is that the European Commission has just set for the year 2035 the end of the sale of diesel, gasoline, hybrid and bi-fuel cars with some type of gas.

Although it is true that we are increasingly aware of the environment, the prices of hybrid or plug-in mobility continue to be a wall that not all families can overcome in our country.

In Spain, the Government has set as a goal that, in 2050, the Spanish is a emission-free mobility And to achieve this, the executive has decided to close the gap that separates the price of combustion and plug-in models with financial aid known as MOVES (Efficient and Sustainable Mobility).

400 MILLION EUROS IN AID

The Moves III Plan is the third edition of the incentive program linked to electric mobility. It is part of the European Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan and has a budget of 400 million euros, which are distributed in the form of direct aid for electric mobility and for the charging infrastructure. The Government has made a commitment to expand this budget to double it if there is sufficient demand.

HOW IS THESE HELP ASKED FOR?

If you have come this far it is because, most likely, you are thinking of acquiring or have already acquired a hybrid or plug-in vehicle and, at the dealership, you have been told that you have to be the one who requests the help. Right now you are browsing to try to find a place where you are told how you can do it. Well, if so, you’re in luck. Let’s see it.

An electric car charging | Pexels

First of all, you have to know that each autonomous community is in charge of managing these grants and that, in addition, they can increase the total amount of these with their own budgets, although the total to be received by each individual will never exceed 7,000 euros.

Specifically, the Moves III Plan aid is intended for individuals, the self-employed, SMEs, large companies and administrations, but if you are reading this it is very likely that the ones that interest you the most are those that are intended for individuals or autonomous.

In both cases, the grants are awarded taking into account two large blocks. The first is the one that is composed of plug-in hybrid passenger cars (PHEV) with an electrical autonomy between 30 and 90 kilometers with a sale price (WITHOUT VAT) that does not exceed 45,000 euros. For these vehicles, the aid ranges from 2,500 euros up to 5,000, depending on whether at the time of purchase we whether or not we dispose of a combustion vehicle.

Moves III plan logo | Moves

The second great block is the one made up of the 100% electric cars (EV or BEV) with autonomy more than 90 kilometers with a sale price (WITHOUT VAT) that does not exceed 45,000 euros or 53,000 in the case of cars with 8 seats. For these vehicles, the aid ranges from 4,500 euros up to 7,000, depending on whether at the time of purchase we whether or not we dispose of a combustion vehicle.BALEARES, A PIONEERING COMMUNITY

The Autonomous Community of the Balearic Islands has a budget that is close to 10 million euros and, in addition, it was the first to activate the Moves III Plan aid for its citizens. Specifically, in this community, you can request grants from the month of July.

WHAT IF I HAVE BOUGHT MYSELF A MOTORCYCLE?

The Moves III Plan grants are for electric cars, vans, motorcycles and quadricycles and plug-in hybrids. This edition leaves out electric trucks and buses; it also excludes mopeds and gas vehicles. Nor does it contemplate items for rental electric bikes or mobility plans of companies that were included in the previous edition.

UP TO WHEN CAN I APPLY FOR THIS HELP?

You have time to get the Moves III Plan grants until December 2022 or until your autonomous community has exhausted the budget money allocated to these grants.In this link You can check the total amount allocated by your Autonomous Community and, in addition, you can directly access the application process for each of them in a single click.

MOVES III. CALLS OF THE AUTONOMOUS COMMUNITIES: https://www.idae.es/ayudas-y-financiacion/para-movilidad-y-vehiculos/programa-moves-iii/convocativas-de-las-comunidades-autonomas

MAIN FEATURES OF THE MOVES III PLAN: https://www.idae.es/index.php/ayudas-y-financiacion/para-movilidad-y-vehiculos/programa-moves-iii

Main source: https://movilidadelectrica.com/plan-moves-iii-2021/