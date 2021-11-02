Maybe you have installed Windows 11 and it did not convince you, it may be that you have more errors than you would like, perhaps because the installation did not go as it should or you simply miss the previous version. Be that as it may, today we are going to tell you how you can go back to the previous version of Microsoft’s operating system.

There can be many reasons why we don’t want to stick with Windows 11 if we just installed it. Good because we are not convinced by the design, because it seems to us that it is not worth it yet, because it has too many errors, because it is too heavy for our computer or because we long for Windows 10.

Be that as it may, what is clear is that after installing Windows 11, we are not satisfied and we need to see the previous version on our computer again. This is something that we can achieve in one way or another, but it can be achieved.

In addition, there is enough time to go back to Windows 11, since the version that we were using until now, Windows 10, will be operational until October 2025, receiving all the updates on possible failures exactly as it happens today.

As for security updates, Microsoft has announced that they will continue to come to Windows 10 until 2027, so it will continue to be usable until that date at least.

Conditions to return to Windows 10

To go back from one version to another, there are two ways to achieve it, depending on the days that have passed since we installed the version of Windows 11.

If Windows 11 has been part of our computer for ten days or less, there will be an option in the operating system itself to return to Windows 10. Once that deadline expires, we must choose another way to have the previous version.

Return to Windows 10 from Windows 11 within ten days

The first thing you should know is that Windows does not warn you at any time and in no way that the ten days we were talking about lines above are passing.

You must be the one who knows when you installed Windows 11 and do the subtraction, since, if more than 10 days have passed, the method that we are going to show you now will not work and you will have to use the next one.

If you are on time, these are the steps you must follow:

Once we have Windows 11 started we must press on the start menu to then enter Setting (cogwheel). Now is the time to enter Windows update, seeing that this option is the last of those that do not appear on the left side of the screen. Once inside we must click on Advanced Options. We must search within the menu titled Additional options a button that puts Recovery, which we must press. At that moment we will see how an option appears called Return which we must press (although in the photo you see it disabled, if you are within those 10 days you can use it without problems). As soon as we click Back, a blue screen will appear Getting things ready. After a few seconds a survey will appear where they will ask about the reason to return to Windows 10. There is also space to provide the comments we want about Windows 11. When they ask us to look for Windows updates we must click on No thanks. A warning screen will appear stating that we cannot use the PC until the update is complete and that we will have to reinstall some applications / programs. Then we click on Next to continue. If you see fit, a backup might be a good idea, although in theory no data should be lost in this process. The moment we press Back to Windows 10It will be inevitable and there will be no going back. During the process, the computer will restart until Windows 10 is operational again on our computer.

Return to Windows 10 from Windows 11 if eleven days have passed

If the ten days that Microsoft grants to repent and return to the previous version have passed, we must use what is called a clean installation of Windows.

In other words, it is a kind of factory reset to erase version 11 and re-enjoy the previous version from scratch, as if the computer were new. This means that it erases all the data on the computer.

The steps you must follow are these:

Once downloaded, click on Run. The user license comes out and click on To accept. On You want to do? , we select Create installation media for another PC. After that we must click on Next. We select the language, the edition and the architecture (64-bit or 32-bit) for Windows 10. Now it is time to choose which medium we want to use to install Windows. We can choose one Pen drive (boot disk) that must be blank and with at least 8 GB of storage. If we have something recorded in that memory, you should know that it will be erased. Another option is to download one ISO image on a DVD to be used as the operating system installer. Once the USB memory or the DVD has been recorded, we must restart the computer and enter BIOS, something that is achieved in a different way depending on the manufacturer. It is usually by pressing F10, F2, F12, F1 or DEL before Windows starts to boot. Once inside the BIOS, we must change the computer’s boot order, so that what it reads first is the USB memory or the DVD, depending on what we have chosen. Once the system first enters the medium that we have chosen, we just have to follow the instructions for installing the Windows 10 operating system, without forgetting that to have all the functions we must have an operating license.

Now you know how to return to Windows 10 if you did not like the new Microsoft operating system or have had problems. The truth is that it is quite simple, although you have to opt for the second way.

Once you have the information, now it is you who decides what to do, whether to continue with Windows 11 or return to the system that has accompanied you in recent years.