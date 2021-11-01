Sometimes it happens that we have a program that we love, but the developer leaves it in the lurch and does not continue with its development. This means that in the following versions of Windows it may be the case that it no longer works correctly, since it is no longer intended for that software. Let’s see how to make those programs compatible with Windows 10 and Windows 11.

It may be that there is a program that is almost essential for us, but unfortunately it has not been supported for years. The more time that passes, the less compatibility it will have with the new systems, arriving at a time when it does not work as before.

This happens with some applications that were very good in Windows XP, but in these times, with Windows 11 running, they have become excessively old, although they maintain extraordinary potential.

There are several ways to run old programs in Windows 10 and 11, so we can use that software that we like so much, even if it is not updated.

Older programs compatible with Windows 10 and 11

If we want to get an old program to run in Windows 10 and 11 in a normal way, the first thing we will have to do is locate the EXE file of said program, that is, the one that allows us to run the software.

Once we know where it is, it is time to carry out the following steps:

Right-click on the EXE file and choose Properties. If you use Windows 11 you must first click on Show more options and then you’ll see Properties. Now we must go to the tab Compatibility and within it activate the tab Run this program in compatibility mode to. We will see how a drop-down menu is activated at the bottom. There we must select the version of Windows for which this program was developed. If it is quite old, it is best to opt for Windows XP Service Pack 3. Once selected we must click on Apply.

As is normal, we are going to test the program and see if we have any kind of problem. Usually there are no problems and everything works fine just by taking these steps.

If, on the other hand, we continue to experience errors, we will have to do the following:

We return to the same exe file executable of the program and select it by pressing the right mouse button to enter again Properties. Now we go back to the tab Compatibility and we leave it as we have put it before, that is, with its tab to be compatible with another old version of Windows. At this time we mark the tab Run this program as administrator, we give to Apply, later To accept to then test the program again. If it still doesn’t work, we should change operating system, putting Windows 7 or even some even older like Windows 98 or 95. Two other options that we can check to get them to work are Run in reduced mode and Run at 640 x 480 screen resolution. If even after all these options the problem is not solved, we advise you to click on the option that appears at the top where it says Run the compatibility troubleshooter.

Then, between the two options that they grant us, we must choose Try recommended settings. Now it will be Windows who detects what is the appropriate configuration for that software and that is how it will run.

Disable driver signing

If the problem of not being able to run the program we want in Windows 10 or 11 is related to the driver, the best option is to disable the application of the signature of said driver.

Once we do this, it will be time to reinstall the program and we will see that it does not give any problem.

To be able to disable it, you have to carry out these steps:

Click on the Start Menu and we go to the same Energy menu, that is, where we usually enter to turn off the computer. Once there we press and maintain the Shift key while we click on the Restart. At that moment the computer enters a blue screen where we must click on Problem solving. Then we must click on Advanced Options. It is the moment when we have to click on Startup Settings and then in Restart. The computer will restart for a few seconds and when it returns we will be in a screen with multiple options. We must choose the number 7 What is it Disable mandatory use of signed drivers or directly press the F7 key. At that moment the computer will start up in Windows 10 or 11 without having to have a driver signature to install applications. Now, if we follow the method that we have seen above, surely we will be able to install the software that interests us so much.

Virtual machine

If everything we have done so far has not borne fruit, it is best to opt for a virtual machine.

For this, it will be necessary to have the ISO image of the operating system in which the app worked well, as well as a VMware or VirtualBox style program.

The operation is really very simple and it will not bring any problem at least of compatibility with said program.

We download the program we want, for example, VMware, which is free, although there is a Pro version for which you will have to pay money. We install the program and select the Windows operating system, we add the ISO and we assign other parameters like RAM, CPU, etc. and so on until you finish configuring it. The next is run VMware and that’s it. Inside this virtual machine we can have that program that we love so much and that has become old and many more, since it is like having the operating system that we had years ago.

These are the best ways we have to get older programs, which were left without development, but which we use a lot because we love them, we can run them even if we install Windows 11 as an operating system.

There are multiple ways to test and surely with some of them you will get the program to work for you. Tell us what has been the perfect configuration for that program that you like so much on our social networks.