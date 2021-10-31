Univision Everything you need to know to see the fifth gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

The fifth gala of Our Latin Beauty 2021 will have an amazing show where the candidates will have to demonstrate once again their artistic talents in the “Reto de la Reina”, which will include the special participation of the stars of Univision, the Venezuelans Migbelis Castellanos and Gabriel Coronel.

Unlike previous galas, this week’s broadcast of NBL 2021 will have a special schedule. The fifth gala of the reality show will be broadcast by Univision starting at 9:00 PM Eastern Time.

The singers Sebastián Yatra, Carlos Rivera and Beatriz Luengo will offer memorable musical performances on the stage of Our Latin Beauty in the company of the eight finalists.

HOW TO WATCH THE FIFTH GALA OF NBL 2021 LIVE:

LIVE STREAM

For those who want to see the fifth gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, but do not have a cable subscription or access to a TV provider login, they can still do so while it is broadcast live.

In case you don’t have cable service on your TV, you can watch a Univision live stream on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming device through the following TV streaming subscription service live without cable:

Univision is one of more than 100 live television channels included in the FuboTV Package that comes with a seven-day free trial.

FuboTV Free Trial

Once you have signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 live on your computer through the FuboTV website, or on your phone (compatible with Android and iPhone), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV , Chromecast or other compatible device through the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the show live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour flashback feature, allowing you to watch most shows on demand within three days (and sometimes more) of your conclusion, even if you don’t log them.

Univision is included in the Sling Blue package (54 channels). If you skip the three-day free trial, you can get any package for $ 25 with Showtime, Starz, and Epix channels included for free.

Get Sling TV

Once you have signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One. Or other streaming device through the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes bundled with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

If you don’t have cable or can’t access a television, you can watch Univision in the United States from your computer, phone, or streaming device through the major television network’s official app.

Click on univisionnow.com or download the Univision Now app to watch the show fully live. Per month it has a cost of $ 10.99 dollars plus taxes. For military the subscription is totally free.