Univision Everything you need to know to see the semifinal of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 live.

Our Latin Beauty 2021 has finally reached the transmission of the long-awaited semifinal gala. During tonight’s broadcast, we will meet the four participants who will be part of the final of the television competition of Univision.

The seventh gala of NBL 2021 It will be broadcast this Sunday, November 14 on Univision starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Clarissa Molina, Don Francisco and Charytín Goyco are the three television personalities who will be accompanying the six semifinalists during their talent tests in the semifinal of Our Latin Beauty 2021.

Two of the six semi-finalists will drop out of the competition NBL 2021 during tonight’s broadcast, while the rest of the candidates will be part of the grand finale that will be broadcast next Sunday, November 21.

The opening of the seventh gala of Our Latin Beauty 2021 will have the participation of the Dominican singer Natti Natasha, who will make the six semifinalists dance to the rhythm of their greatest musical hits.

The Puerto Rican singer Jefnier Osorio Moreno, artistically known as Lunay, will bring its urban touch to the stage of NBL 2021 during the “Thematic Catwalk” of the finalists of the competition.

To close the great semifinal of Our Latin Beauty 2021, the mexican singer Paulina Rubio she will sing her new musical single while the four finalists will parade for the last time before voting begins for the grand finale of the competition, scheduled for next Sunday, November 21.

HOW TO WATCH THE NBL 2021 SEMIFINAL LIVE:

LIVE STREAM

For those who want to watch the semi-final of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, but do not have a cable subscription or access to a TV provider login, they can still do so while it is broadcast live.

In case you don’t have cable service on your TV, you can watch a Univision live stream on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming device through the following TV streaming subscription service live without cable:

Univision is one of more than 100 live television channels included in the FuboTV Package that comes with a seven-day free trial.

FuboTV Free Trial

Once you have signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 live on your computer through the FuboTV website, or on your phone (compatible with Android and iPhone), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV , Chromecast or other compatible device through the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the show live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour flashback feature, allowing you to watch most shows on demand within three days (and sometimes more) of your conclusion, even if you don’t log them.

Univision is included in the Sling Blue package (54 channels). If you skip the three-day free trial, you can get any package for $ 25 with Showtime, Starz, and Epix channels included for free.

Get Sling TV

Once you have signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One. Or other streaming device through the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes bundled with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

If you don’t have cable or can’t access a television, you can watch Univision in the United States from your computer, phone, or streaming device through the major television network’s official app.

Click on univisionnow.com or download the Univision Now app to watch the show fully live. Per month it has a cost of $ 10.99 dollars plus taxes. For military the subscription is totally free.