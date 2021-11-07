Univision Everything you need to know to see the sixth gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

The sixth gala of Our Latin Beauty 2021 It will be loaded with a lot of nervousness for the candidates, this because they will have to give everything on stage to win a pass to the semifinal of the competition.

The gala of Our Latin Beauty 2021 This Sunday, November 7, will be broadcast on Univision starting at 8:00 PM, Eastern Time.

The Salvadoran Marisela De Montecristo, winner of NBL in 2013, it will return to the competition, but this time to present “The Challenge of the Queen” this week, which will consist of individual dance tests in which the judges will carefully evaluate the seven candidates.

The opening of the sixth gala of Our Latin Beauty 2021 will have the participation of the Colombian singer Carlos Vives, who will accompany the candidates at the start of one of the most decisive galas of this twelfth season of the Univision reality show.

To close tonight’s broadcast, the Mexican singer Ana Barbara to the rhythm of his melodious songs, he will accompany the candidates on the thematic catwalk that will officially conclude the gala prior to the great semifinal of the competition that seeks new talent from Univision.

Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción, Lupita Valero, Génesis Suero, Clauvid Dály, Raishmar Carrillo, Sirey Morán and Jaky Magaña are the young women who aspire to become the successor of the Venezuelan Migbelis Castellanos, current queen of NBL. However, one of the seven young women will be out of the competition after finishing the gala this Sunday, November 7.

HOW TO WATCH THE SIXTH GALA OF NBL 2021 LIVE:

LIVE STREAM

For those who want to see the sixth gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, but do not have a cable subscription or access to a TV provider login, they can still do so while it is broadcast live.

In case you don’t have cable service on your TV, you can watch a Univision live stream on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming device through the following TV streaming subscription service live without cable:

Univision is one of more than 100 live television channels included in the FuboTV Package that comes with a seven-day free trial.

FuboTV Free Trial

Once you have signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 live on your computer through the FuboTV website, or on your phone (compatible with Android and iPhone), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV , Chromecast or other compatible device through the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the show live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour flashback feature, allowing you to watch most shows on demand within three days (and sometimes more) of your conclusion, even if you don’t log them.

Univision is included in the Sling Blue package (54 channels). If you skip the three-day free trial, you can get any package for $ 25 with Showtime, Starz, and Epix channels included for free.

Get Sling TV

Once you have signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One. Or other streaming device through the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes bundled with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

If you don’t have cable or can’t access a television, you can watch Univision in the United States from your computer, phone, or streaming device through the major television network’s official app.

Click on univisionnow.com or download the Univision Now app to watch the show fully live. Per month it has a cost of $ 10.99 dollars plus taxes. For military the subscription is totally free.