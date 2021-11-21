Univision Everything you need to know to see the final gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

After eight successful weeks of competition, the four finalists of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 will compete for the crown in the broadcast this Sunday, November 21.

The eighth and final gala of the 12th season of Nuestra Belleza Latina will be broadcast tonight on Univision starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Singers Gloria Trevi, Pitbull and Christian Nodal were confirmed with memorable musical performances during the final gala of the twelfth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

For tonight’s gala of NBL 2021, the competition judges prepare a big surprise on stage that promises to leave viewers stunned.

The final challenge of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 will consist of an “unfiltered press conference”, where the applicants will come face to face with the most implacable Spanish-speaking journalists.

Sirey Morán, Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción, Génesis Suero and Lupita Valero are the four finalists of the 12th season of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

Migbelis Castellanos, considered the queen with the longest reign in NBL history, will crown her successor at tonight’s gala that promises to be loaded with memorable moments for the finalists.

HOW TO WATCH THE FINAL OF NBL 2021 LIVE:

LIVE STREAM

For those who want to watch the finale of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, but do not have a cable subscription or access to a TV provider login, they can still do so while it is broadcast live.

In case you don’t have cable service on your TV, you can watch a Univision live stream on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming device through the following TV streaming subscription service live without cable:

Univision is one of more than 100 live television channels included in the FuboTV Package that comes with a seven-day free trial.

FuboTV Free Trial

Once you have signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 live on your computer through the FuboTV website, or on your phone (compatible with Android and iPhone), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV , Chromecast or other compatible device through the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the show live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour flashback feature, allowing you to watch most shows on demand within three days (and sometimes more) of your conclusion, even if you don’t log them.

Univision is included in the Sling Blue package (54 channels). If you skip the three-day free trial, you can get any package for $ 25 with Showtime, Starz, and Epix channels included for free.

Get Sling TV

Once you have signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One. Or other streaming device through the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes bundled with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

If you don’t have cable or can’t access a television, you can watch Univision in the United States from your computer, phone, or streaming device through the major television network’s official app.

Click on univisionnow.com or download the Univision Now app to watch the show fully live. Per month it has a cost of $ 10.99 dollars plus taxes. For military the subscription is totally free.