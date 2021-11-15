Telemundo The reality show “La Casa de los Famosos” is hosted by Héctor Sandarti and Jimena Gállego.

The new bet in terms of Reality Shows of the Telemundo network, ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, comes to an end today, November 15, through a three-hour special that begins at 7pm / 6pm Central . Here, the audience that was maintained week after week in a historic broadcast where more than 200 million votes were achieved, will meet the lucky winner who will win the prize of $ 200,000.00 in cash.

The five finalists who will know their fate today because they are still at home are: the actress, businesswoman and Miss Universe 1996 Alicia Machado, the influencer Manelyk González, the singer and actor Pablo Montero, the singer Cristina Eustace, and the former Exatlon United States athlete Kelvin Renteria.

At the moment, social networks are all the rage, and fans are making different campaigns to meet the expected winner of this program that has stolen the hearts of the audience in Spanish in the United States.

How to see the grand finale of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’?

Fans will be able to connect with the grand finale of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ through Telemundo (by checking their local cable provider), or catch up through the Telemundo app (available in the Google Play Store and Apple Store ) and Telemundo.com. They can also visit Telemundo.com for more exclusive content and access to live cameras.

But if they do not have cable service, they could access Telemundo from their different mobile devices through the following live and wireless services:

Hulu: In addition to an extensive library with original content and other production houses, the Hulu streaming service offers a set of channels with live television, among which is Telemundo. You can sign up for Hulu Live TV here.

FuboTV: Telemundo is included in the “Fubo Premier” package that costs $ 34.99 per month after the 7-day free trial. Just click here or on FuboTV.com to take advantage of the 7-day free trial, and you can watch them on your computer through the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device through the FuboTV app.

AT&T TV: The cheapest AT&T TV package, PLUS with 45+ channels costs $ 65 per month and offers Telemundo. AT&T TV offers a 7-day free trial. Select the channel package you want. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of the free trial, you will not be charged. The most expensive option is called MAX, +60 channels that includes Telemundo. Enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of the free trial, you will not be charged. Click here for the full list of supported devices.

As if that were not enough, one day after the long-awaited final ceremony, all the participants of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ will meet in a special on Tuesday, November 16, where from now on, many revelations are expected, but above all a lot of drama .