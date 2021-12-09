Android Auto has a good number of possibilities in itself, but some more can still be incorporated in an unofficial way, such as seeing the performance that our car is having. Let’s see how we can do it.

Android Auto is the system that Google has created for the car, with which we have the opportunity to interact on the screen that comes standard with the car, in the same way or very similar to what we do with the Android smartphone.

But to all this you can incorporate unofficial applications that are extremely interesting and that can take us a little further as it would be Performance Monitor.

This application allows us to see on the screen of our vehicle, data about everything that happens in the engine, seeing information about this and other components.

It is not an official app, as we have already told you, so we must install it and know how to run it to be able to enjoy all the data that it will offer us.

Table of Contents:

What does Performance Monitor offer us?

We are facing an app with which we can view a number of vehicle parameters on the screen multimedia of this, something that will be of great help.

Some of the things that this application can tell us are:

Coolant and oil temperature. Gearbox and exterior oil temperature. Absolute and relative turbo charge. Battery voltage. Tank level Current consumption of primary and secondary fuel. Fuel consumption cycle first and secondary. Brake pressure. Wheel angle. Throttle position. Speed. Revolutions per minute G’s lateral and longitudinal. Altitude. Compass. Tire pressure and its temperature. Power and hybrid power. Torque system. Echo and average score.

These are some of the highlights that we can obtain from Performance Monitor, which, as you may have observed, are extremely interesting. It is a good opportunity to be able to keep in mind certain parameters that we do not usually see and that in this way are also made available to us.

Has a fairly intuitive interface in which there will be no problems navigating it, in addition to having the ability to notify us of any type of problem that you detect in the measurements that you are doing.

For example, it could tell us that the oil temperature is not normal, if we have a problem with the wheels, if we are wasting an exorbitant amount of fuel or things like this.

We can see how this application displays three information clocks at all times, in addition to four smaller squares in which we can configure to our liking where to place extras that interest us.

Even so, the creators must have thought that it was not enough, because it also allows you to change the theme, the background image and even the fonts.

Technology is something that needs constant updating, and in-car entertainment systems are a prime example. Here’s how to choose the best car radio with Android Auto and touch screen

How can we install Performance Monitor?

The first thing to do is make sure that Android Auto is in developer mode, so if it is not, we will have to put it.

To make the Google car system in the proper mode we must do the following:

We open Android Auto (as long as it is not connected to the car) and we will About. We played on About Android Auto once 10 times until we see that we are already developers.In the upper right corner, we select the Developer Options We scroll down and dial Unknown sources, which will allow non-Google Play Store application programs to run on Android Auto.

Once we have Developer Mode and Unknown Sources activated, it is time to start installing Perfomance Monitor.

But before continuing we must make it clear that this app was developed, initially, for units of MIB2 entertainment info of the cars of the Volkswagen group brands, that is, Seat, Skoda, Audi and Volkswagen itself.

However, as reported by the developer himself, currently, in addition to cars with VAG communication system, it also works with those vehicles that have the Torque Pro app to get the data, which implies that you have the OBD2 interface connected to the car.

If we fulfill any of these premises, we will know one hundred percent that the system is going to work for us, waiting for the developer to expand the efficiency of the program to other cars.

To install it, after activating Developer Mode we must do the following:

We install aauto-vex-vag.apk, the service it provides exlap communication between Android and the main unit. Now is the time to install Performance Monitor via apk. Next, we open Performance Monitor and grant you the rights you request. We connect the mobile through the Car usb and we started Android Auto. We are going to find Performance Monitor in the menu in the lower right corner of Android Auto, the one with the dashboard clock. You will be ready to run and start enjoying everything it offers us. If we use Torque, we must make sure that we have it installed and that we have enabled full access to the plugin in the settings.

What versions of the VAG group firmware does it work with directly?

As we have already told you, it is an app that was created specifically for Volkswagen Group cars, so it is interesting to know which firmware is compatible and which one is not, since not all are.

That firmware that is compatible is:

MIB2 standard: Seat 0462 and Skoda 0468. MiB2 High: VW 0814, VW 1187, Seat 0472, Seat 1146, Seat 1219, Seat 1308, Seat 1338, Seat 1409, Seat 1447, Skoda 0468 and Skoda 1433. MIB2.5 High: VW 1161, VW 1367 and Skoda 1440. MIB3: It does not have an exlap channel, so it will not show any data.

On the other hand, there is some firmware that does not work with this system, so we could not take advantage of the advantages of this application.

This invalid firmware is:

MIB2 High: VW 0245, VW 0343, VW 0430, VW 0613, VW 0617, VW 0751, VW 0753, VW 0755, VW 1156 and VW 1427. MIB2 Std: Seat 0351 and Seat 0359. RCD330: VW 5406.

With all this information, you will be able to get more out of your vehicle’s Android Auto system knowing parameters that otherwise would not be possible.

If you have tried it, tell us about your experience on our social networks.