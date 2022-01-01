. A marching band participates in the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, California on January 1, 2020.

The traditional Rose Parade 2022 returns, and in its 133 version after pausing in the previous year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in this version to welcome the New Year 2022, the symbols of courage, hope, education, community, hope and goodness, under the motto “Dream, Believe, Achieve.”

“We are delighted that the Rose Parade is back in 2022,” said Tournament of Roses Executive Director and CEO David Eads.

“The streets of Pasadena will be filled with excitement and wonder once again. Tournament of Roses volunteer members and staff are preparing for a parade full of traditions and surprises, and we are working hard to ensure the safety of all guests and participants while following COVID guidelines for outdoor events. This announcement is just the first preview of what we have planned for New Years Day. Look for more items to be unveiled as we get closer to January 1, ”he added.

This celebration that was held for the first time in 1980 in Pasadena (California) and is currently the most popular parade in the United States, is followed by millions of people around the world, who enjoy seeing the spectacular and colorful floats, the artistic presentations, and all the activities that invite us to receive the year that begins in a happy and positive way.

How to follow the transmission of the Rose Parade 2022?

Event details

• Date: January 1, 2022

• Time: 8:00 am PT; 7:00 am PT on Univision

• Location: Pasadena, California.

• Channel: KTLA-5, NBC, ABC, Hallmark Channel, RFD TV and Univision

It will also be broadcast on ABC.com, NBC.com, hallmarkchannel.com and Univisión.com. In addition to the applications associated with the channels, except Hallmark; AT&T TV Now, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Sling TV, or YouTube TV.

To broadcast the Rose Bowl Parade on ABC, NBC, Hallmark Channel, and Univisión share the rights for the official broadcast of the event, but cord-cutters have many options to broadcast the parade live online.

Channel websites:

If you are on your computer or laptop, you can watch the broadcast of the Rose Bowl Parade on ABC.com, NBC.com, hallmarkchannel.com and Univision.com.

Channel applications

If you have a cable or satellite subscription, you can also watch a live stream of the Rose Bowl Parade on your phone or tablet with the ABC, NBC or Univision app, all available for Android and iOS.

Once you download the app of your choice, you will need to provide your cable or satellite credentials before watching the live stream.

Other ways to stream the Rose Bowl Parade live

The Rose Parade is also broadcast on RFD TV (Rural Network of America) and around the world. You can watch live broadcasts in Armenia, the Caribbean, Latin America and on the American Forces Network.

You can also stream the Rose Parade 2022 live through some popular streaming services, most of which have a free trial. These are:

• AT&T TV NOW: which offers NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox and many others in most areas.

• HULU + LIVE TV: includes live television from ABC and NBC and many other channels in most areas. It has a 30-day free trial.

• YOUTUBE TV: Google’s live TV streaming service offers ABC, NBC and many other channels in most areas. Make sure to check availability in your area well in advance of the show.

Live TV streaming is only available through these providers in participating markets. Be sure to check availability in your area well in advance of the parade.

