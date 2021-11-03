(CNN Spanish) – Whether you have a small or medium-sized business, or you are an artisan or a private seller, Amazon offers you the possibility of selling your products in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Currently the e-commerce giant has more than 50 million products available in Mexico, of which 20 million are marked as Prime, a subscription service that in the country has an annual cost of about US $ 43.5 (899 pesos Mexicans). According to data shared by Amazon Mexico to CNN, among the categories preferred by customers are: electronics, beauty, fashion and home.

Amazon Mexico told CNN that globally, 60% of Amazon’s sales are generated by third parties, as well as by sellers of medium and small companies. And when talking specifically about Amazon Handmade, a category within Amazon Mexico aimed at artisan sellers, it has had a growth of 278% in the last year and currently has more than 2,000 registered artisans.

Here we explain what you need to know to start selling your products on Amazon Mexico.

How much does it cost to sell on Amazon Mexico

When talking about the cost of selling on Amazon, it varies depending on the product category, region or country where you want to sell, as well as the shipping method, whether you decide to use the Amazon fulfillment service.

In Mexico, Amazon’s “professional plan” has a monthly cost of just over US $ 29 (600 Mexican pesos). To this is added the referral fee that Amazon charges for each item, which varies between 8% and 20%, depending on the product category.

However, there are other potential additional selling costs such as a fee for long-term inventory storage and inventory removal or destruction.

In the case that you are an artisan, joining Amazon Handmade is free, although for each sale Amazon takes charges a commission of 10%.

What do you have to do to sell on Amazon Mexico

Before starting the process to register as a seller, make sure you have the following information at hand:

Name of the account holder Email and phone or mobile number Company and contact information Name of your store in Amazon CLABE interbank Credit card RFC (Federal Taxpayers Registry)

Amazon will also have to verify your identity so you will have to have an official identification – such as the National Electoral Institute (INE) credential, passport or driver’s license – in color that must match your credit or debit card. Other required documents are:

RFC Proof of address Bank account statement Proof of fiscal situation, issued by the Mexican Tax Administration Service (SAT)

Once you have completed the registration, you will need to publish your products and provide details.

Amazon recommends offering fast shipping with Prime as “it can help you boost your sales.” Amazon Mexico offers its customers same-day shipping at no cost for Prime members in 7 cities in Mexico, next-day shipping in 55 cities, and two-day shipping for the rest of the country.

Electronic commerce in Mexico

Although Amazon is by far the lead in e-commerce in the United States, according to Statista, the data site indicates that in Mexico, Amazon is the e-commerce platform with the largest market share with a 13.4% share of total sales. However, MercadoLibre closely follows Amazon with a market share of 11.4%, followed by Grupo Coppel with 4.7%.

The non-profit civil organization Asociación Mexicana de Venta Online (AMVO) indicates in an online sales study that electronic commerce in Mexico reached the equivalent of US $ 15,375 million in 2020 and reported a growth of 81% compared to 2019 .

Among the products and services of greatest interest to Mexicans are the categories of food, medicine and technology.