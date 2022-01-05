HELPMYCASH

Updated Wednesday, January 5, 2022 – 12:00

Receiving a home as an inheritance is often an expensive process at times. Even more so if the heirs are several, since it is necessary to face different expenses, cancellation of debts, if any, and payment of taxes.

Many heirs wonder if they can use the inheritance money to pay for expenses.

Receiving an inheritance is sometimes more complex than it sounds, especially if it is shared among many heirs. In addition, it is usually an expensive process: the expenses of the notary and the Registry, the payment of inheritance tax, the cancellation of the debts that the deceased may have, among many other things, make receiving the inheritance more expensive. But what happens if the beneficiaries do not have the solvency to meet these costs? The experts of the financial and real estate comparator HelpMyCash.com propose a solution: sell the inherited house and pay the expenses with the profit.

Ask for a tax extension and sell the home

Many heirs wonder if the inheritance money can be used to pay for expenses. Although it can be done in theory, in practice it is a bit more complicated. This is because banks usually block the accounts of the deceased person until the acceptance deed, the distribution of the inheritance and the payment of taxes have been presented. Therefore, if the inheritance includes a home, selling it can be a solution to pay all expenses.

Now, in principle, inheritance taxes, that is, the inheritance and the municipal capital gain, must be liquidated before selling the property. So, how is it possible to pay these taxes with the money from the sale? As explained by the expert in Tax Law, Jos Mara Salcedo, to HelpMyCash, “taxpayers have the possibility of requesting the extension of the filing of taxes.”

From the comparator they add that, in the case of inheritances, the payment term of the taxes is six months, but these can be extended for another identical period. Therefore, “the heir may request a postponement and this will be enough to register the home in the Registry and sell it,” they point out.

Request a payment installment

In addition, there is another complementary alternative: request a payment installment. In this regard, Salcedo explains to HelpMyCash that “taxpayers can request the fractionation of the tax debt, once it is due. Said fractionation will be without guarantees for debts of less than 30,000 euros.” In addition, the heirs must demonstrate that they do not have sufficient solvency to meet the full payment.

Thus, selling the property to meet the expenses of the inheritance is a viable option. However, “the sale must be completed within the tax payment term, that is, within a maximum period of one year,” they detail from HelpMyCash. For all that, “ask a real estate agent for advice it can be especially useful in these cases, thus the time to sale can be reduced to a minimum “, they conclude.

