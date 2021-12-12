There is a way, much simpler than you could imagine, to send a package to someone from Amazon without knowing their address, yes, fulfilling some premise. We tell you how to do it.

It may happen that we want to send someone a gift, but we do not know their address. What is clear is not very good to ask him to tell him that we are going to send him a present.

Until now we had to develop a stratagem in which someone close to us could find out your address, so that they could tell us and thus be able to carry out our plan.

This type of system always had its fringes, because it could be that the other person was not insightful enough, that they inadvertently told you the real reason or that it was simply impossible for them to communicate their address.

Well, now Amazon allows us to send a gift to someone we do not know the address of, yes, some information about that person we do have to know.

What is necessary?

The truth is that without knowing absolutely nothing about the other person it is impossible, so that some other information if we have to know.

The fact that we have an Amazon Prime account is something that we think you should already take for granted, but what about the person to whom we sent the gift?

You do not have to be an Amazon Prime member, although you may well be, so this case is absolutely irrelevant.

In order for us to send a gift to someone, the only thing we need to know is their address. email or a phone number, just that.

You do not need the physical address, nor the name (although it is advisable, now you will see why), nor the DNI, nor any other type of data.

You will see how just by knowing these one of the two data that we have told you lines above, we will be able to send you the gift, although, as we are going to see, we must have a little collaboration on your part.

Sending an Amazon gift without a delivery address

As we have already mentioned to carry out this action, the only thing we will need is the email address of that person or the telephone number.

The moment we are sure of one of those two data, is when we can begin to carry out the whole process, which as you are going to see is really simple.

The first thing is to enter the application amazon purchases with the most current version possible. We choose the gift that we want to send the person from everything that the largest online store offers us. Once we know that we want to give you a gift, it is time to send it to our cart by clicking on Add to Cart. The moment we are in the basket is when we have to mark the option that appears at the top, right where it says Add a gift ticket to facilitate the return. Immediately, we go to the screen where we select the shipping address and choose an option that appears where it says Allow recipient to provide their address. Next, we touch on Continue and then it will take us to a tab where the gift options are, where we must fill in some information. This is where we must put the email or phone number of the recipient, writing a message at the bottom so that it reaches the person to whom we sent the gift. In this way you should know that it is us and thus accept the shipment. Now we just have to pay in the way we normally do on Amazon and from there everything will be in the hands of the person who receives the package.

Once everything has been processed in the correct way and has been sent as a gift, putting email or phone number, the recipient you will receive a text message or an email, with what we gave him and the gift we have selected for him.

Once that person has accepted, you must provide the exact address of where you live to get this object that we have selected for you. You also have the option of redeeming the selected gift for a Amazon gift card.

Needless to say we will make the paymentRegardless of whether the person accepts the device that we have chosen for him or if he has exchanged it for an Amazon gift card.

We have to tell you that not everyone has this function, since Amazon is implementing it little by little in its app, so we must make sure that we have the latest version available, since if not, it may be that this option still does not is operational.

If you are thinking of buying a tablet to enjoy multimedia content or work away from a desktop computer or your laptop, in this list you will find the best tablets of 2020 by price range.

The truth is that Amazon has shown that it works to favor in everything that means greater comfort for the user, not only in terms of purchase but also shipping

Being able to send a gift just by knowing the email and phone number of another person is something that can make life much easier for many people, since there are many times you want to send something to an acquaintance, but they have never really given you their address.

It can be dedicated perfectly to send a detail if you want, for example, on the birthdays of several of the members of the company where you work or of friends of whom you know their phone number or email and, however, not their address exact.

This clearly shows that Amazon works hard to improve our user experience in everything related to its app and the services it offers to all of us who use its platform.

This is the path and many others should be planted to follow one similar to this one shown by Amazon.