Do you remember what the Internet was like in the late 90s? The lucky ones used a 56 kbps modem, which obviously did not allow for fast data transfer. Downloading a 3 MB song cost more than 4 minutes in time, and all that if you were lucky and a phone call did not come in, That caused the connection to be lost and we had to start over.

Currently all that no longer exists, but sending large files can be inconvenient despite having fiber optics. Why? Because any video recording can be several hundred MB. Email clients also limit the space you can include as an attachment, being 25 MB the usual. Finally, someone in your mail with a giant file is not the most decorous. To do? These 2 alternatives are the most sensible that you can use from now on.

How to send large files over the Internet

The option that takes the most force is this website and that you must save in Favorites, WeTrasfer. It is nothing more than a way to send large files without cluttering the recipient’s inbox. Its operation is simple. Take note and follow these steps to be successful.

After accept the terms and conditions of the web, a window like the one we put here opens.

You write the recipient’s email, it can be several, your email and the title of what you want to send. For example, “Birthday Marga”. The message field can be left blank, but the ideal is to put a text that serves as an orientation type: «Hello Juan, I am sending you the video of the birthday that I recorded yesterday. A hug”. With WeTransfer you can send files up to 2GB. Now, at the top you will see the heading «Upload file». You just have to select that file from the folder or place on your computer where you have it and wait for it to upload. The time will vary depending on the speed of your connection and the weight of the file.

You will receive an e-mail before sending the file with a Verification code numeric. This step is necessary and represents a security guarantee before that file leaves your computer.

Once the file has been uploaded, all you have to do is hit “Send”, it’s that simple. Your recipient You will receive an email with a download link valid for 7 days. That is, you do not receive the file itself, but the way to download it. With which, your inbox is not cluttered and you have the possibility to download it whenever you want. As a personal experience, it is highly recommended that you tell recipients who are unfamiliar with WeTransfer that they are going to receive an email and provide them with the instructions. Many people can see it as something spreading or reaching them directly in the SPAM folder.

We Transfer also has a paid version, the difference of which is that files can be larger than 2GB, but for a standard user the free version is more than enough. It is one of the most intelligent proposals.

Any way more?

If you use cloud file storage services like DropBox, OneDrive, Mega or iCloud and save your files there, these services offer you the possibility of transforming the file into a link that you can send by mail. In this way, file sharing is done quickly, just like WeTransfer does.

In these two ways you can send large files over the internet without the need to saturate anyone’s email and in a comfortable and free way.