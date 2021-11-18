11/18/2021

On at 09:18 CET

Maria Dotor

Positive discipline has often been thought of as an educational model characterized by the absence of limits and norms in which the child is allowed to do whatever he wants. Something totally uncertain. Positive discipline considers that norms and limits are necessary, what differentiates it from other educational styles is the way in which those norms and limits are established.

Jane Nelsen, creator of positive discipline, tells in her book ‘Educating with firmness and affection’ that many adults only conceive the existence of two extremes: permissiveness and severity. “People who believe that punishment is valid do so because they believe that the only alternative is permissiveness. People who don’t believe in punishment often go to the other extreme and become overly permissive. Positive discipline helps adults find a respectful middle ground that is neither too punitive nor too permissive. “

Circle Meetings are a Positive Discipline Tool for Resolving Conflict | Pexels

In order to fully understand how the establishment of norms and limits in positive discipline is, first we are going to see how it is done in an authoritarian educational model and in a permissive educational model, which would be the two extremes between which positive discipline is located.

Norms and limits in an authoritarian educational model

A severe, authoritarian educational model is a model based on excessive control, in which the child has no freedom, there are no options other than those imposed by the adult. The child does not participate in decision-making at all. Phrases such as: “You do it because I said so” are common. There are rules and, if the child does not comply with them, he will have a punishment. Therefore, authoritarian mothers and fathers are those who basically use three tools to enforce their rules: punishment, blackmail and threats.

The norms and limits in a permissive educational model

In this educational model, the child has absolute freedom to do whatever he wants. There are no rules, there are no limits. And if there are, they are usually arbitrary, not clear.

The rules and limits in positive discipline

Positive discipline, which avoids shouting, punishment and blackmail, considers that these norms and limits must be established from the beginning. empathy, respect and kindness. This can be summarized in 8 keys:

1. Make children aware of these rules and limits

How many decisions can children make in their day to day? If we stop to think, the answer is: almost none. We tell them what time they get up, what they have for breakfast, how many hours they are at school, what they do after school, what time they shower, whether or not they can watch TV for a while, what time they go to sleep … Being children is practically complying with rules that others impose on an ongoing basis.

This, although we have now forgotten, is very frustrating for a child. It leads you to think that your opinion does not matter.

Yes we take into account the child’s opinion when setting certain limits, They will feel respected, heard and valuable, and this will generate a feeling of well-being that will lead them to accept them in a better way.

Logically, parents are the ones who establish a coherent pattern, in addition to taking into account that there are certain limits that are not negotiable, such as those related to your safety and respect for others.

“When children are taken into account in decision-making, they are more willing to abide by the rules”

Jane nelsen

“When children learn to collaborate as a family, they are more willing to follow the rules, they become responsible people, who know how to make decisions and have a healthy concept of themselves, “recalls Jane Nelsen in her book on the positive effects of involving children in problem solving.

2.Put proportionate and fair limits

“If you don’t finish dinner, you won’t be able to go to Juan’s birthday tomorrow.” This phrase is common in many families. Behind her is a punishment. AND the punishments are not fair or proportionate because they have nothing to do with the behavior we want to correct. In addition, depending on how we adults are at that time, the punishment will be greater or lesser. If I have had a bad day, surely the punishment will be more severe than if I am in a good mood. However, this other phrase: “if you don’t finish dinner soon we won’t have time to read a bedtime story” is a phrase that sets a proportionate and fair limit.

3 Relationships based on mutual respect

Positive discipline bases the relationship between children and their parents (or any adult) on equality. “All people have the same right to respect and to be treated with dignity”, Alfred Adler said. This is why in positive discipline there is no room for humiliation or punitive methods. This represents a change of mentality in a society in which many people still see with good eyes a father yelling at his son in the middle of the street, or giving him a smack, but they do not see it as normal in the case of an adult who was hitting or yelling at another adult.

4. act kindly

Positive discipline emphasizes the need to be firm and kind at the same time. Sometimes this can seem counterintuitive, because we have the belief that kindness and firmness are mutually exclusive, but, as Jane Nelsen says, “Being kind while firm is the key, because being kind can counteract all the problems that come with being too firm (rebellion, resentment, damaged self-esteem) and being firm can counteract all the problems that come with being too kind (permissiveness, manipulation, spoiled children, damaged self-esteem).

Being nice is not being permissive. You can be firm and kind at the same time | Freepik

5.Understand their “bad behaviors”

Most of the time that we adults think that children are misbehaving, they are not doing it, they are simply behaving according to their age. But our ignorance about human behavior and child development makes us identify these behaviors as wrong. In this sense, the expert in positive discipline María Soto invites us, in the course ‘Understand the bad behavior of our children’, to go further, and look at what’s behind “bad behavior”, and for this he gives us the example of an iceberg, that block of ice is not only the part that can be seen, the one that protrudes from the water, but there is a submerged part that is much larger, and that the ships must have very into account when browsing. “Imagine that my oldest son beats my little daughter and I punish him to penalize his behavior (visible part of the iceberg). However, I do not look at the invisible part of the iceberg to understand what is motivating him to hit his sister. In this case he does it because he is jealous. Tomorrow, instead of sticking it, he will hide the toys from her. I will punish him again. His mistaken belief (thinking that I love his sister more) will still be there & rdquor ;.

6.Focus on the long term

Mothers and fathers want our children to meet our standards. An easy way to achieve this is by resorting to blackmail and punishment. We agree that it is a method that works, but only in the short term. Punishments are a punitive method, but not an educational one. Our children do not learn the reason for this rule, only learn to comply with it for fear of retaliation. When we are not in front, they will do what they want, because we will not have educated them in responsibility, but in obedience.

Punishments are a punitive method, but not an educational one. Our children do not learn the reason for this rule, only learn to comply with it for fear of retaliation.

7. make him reflect on his actions

Positive Discipline envision the mistake as a wonderful learning opportunity, since all failures, faults or errors can be repaired. To do this, the child must be involved in the search for a possible solution, and held responsible for their actions and the consequences they have for others.

“If our son makes a mischief or has any behavior that harms another person, instead of making him feel bad for what he’s done, it would be more advisable to approach it as follows:

Do what the child think about how he would have felt if it had been done to him; that is, work on empathy. On the other hand, it is important that the child find a way to repair or fix what you have done, to the best of your ability.

8 try to motivate our children

“Children need motivation, just as plants need water,” Rudolf Dreikurs, a pioneer of positive discipline, used to say. For him, the best way to keep a child from “misbehaving” or stopping is by motivating him. However, mothers and fathers tend to react in other ways to misbehavior, such as, for example, punishing, because we think that a punishment motivates a child or not to behave in this way again, however, it is not having consider the long-term consequences of the punishments.