When we take a photo and send it through certain messaging applications or other types of tools, the quality with which we have taken the snapshot is blurred and when it reaches the recipient it does not look the same.

This is something that also happens in videos and more frequently, since many times we send them and as the tool with which we do it is so large, it compresses the file. This has the consequence that the quality drops quite a few integers.

In case this is a fact that worries you, do not despair, since we can solve it in different ways. You will be able to send photos and videos to your friends and family without losing a bit of quality, without any kind of difficulty, you just have to keep reading.

WeTransfer

We start with the most logical option and one of the ones that has been with us the longest. WeTranfer is a tool with which we can share photos and videos in one go without losing a single bit of your information.

This is achieved thanks to the fact that WeTransfer allows you to incorporate into your system up to 2 GB of information without being retouched at any time.

The way of working is extremely simpleWe only have to enter the WeTransfer website, enter an email, then we put the person or people to whom we are going to send it, to finally upload the files we want.

At the moment when all the files are uploaded, all the people that we have put in the previous step they will receive an email with a download link that will expire after seven days, so everyone will have more than enough time to download everything.

We ourselves will receive the same link, which we can continue to send to more people through means such as email, messaging applications, etc.

We can share everything we want, from photos and videos, to files of another nature and for all kinds of purposes. No file will undergo any type of modification or understanding.

WeTranfer: Web, Android and iOS

ShareMe

This is an extremely interesting tool, since it is a different way of sharing files without suffering any kind of understanding.

It has been developed by Xiaomi and its operation is based on sending files through the WiFi Direct. What this tool does is create a private network between two Android mobile devices, with which a very high transfer speed can be achieved and without producing any type of compression of any file in the process.

It is an app that is standard in all Xiaomi mobiles, but that can also be downloaded at Google play store, so it can be installed on any mobile.

It is an application that only works for Android, since on iOS there is no one that is exactly the same, although FotoSwipe may look a bit similar.

It is a really interesting system, because it is fast, because is done directly from the mobile phone, a place where we all have the vast majority of our photos and videos and because we only have to follow the instructions on the screen, in addition to being an app that works flawlessly.

ShareMe: Android

4Shared

This is another tool that can help us to send all photos and videos that we love others, without any fear of losing anything of quality.

Some features that we can highlight of 4Shared is that folders can be created, we can limit only to certain people The power to access the files and even the totality of what we have or only a part that we decide can be shared.

Yes the files must not be larger than 200MB, knowing that we have a 15 GB total total storage capacity. There is a paid version in which you can make transfers of up to 3 GB on a daily basis and 30 GB throughout the month.

They can upload files, folders and even FTP, so here we have a small advantage over other services such as WeTransfer, which we have seen before.

We have a version for Windows, Mac and also a mobile app so in this sense everything is well covered.

4Shared: Windows, Mac, Android and iOS.

Cloud

We can also use cloud applications to share a file with other people, since in this case there will not be any type of change within what the original file is.

We have a barbaric diversity when it comes to cloud services, although the most used are Dropbox, Google Drive, One Drive and MEGA.

They all work similarly, but not all offer the same specs, as while Dropbox does not give more than 2 GB with the free version, Google Drive and One Drive they go to 15 GB in its free version, reaching the 50 GB of MEGA.

In this type of tool the operation is very simple and the same in all. We only have to introduce the files into the system and then send each person we want a link so that they are able to download what we want.

Bluetooth

We can use a technology that has been very present in all terminals for years and that is usually neglected a bit in this type of transfers, because years ago the speeds that were achieved were not exactly fast.

Today and with the new versions of Bluetooth It can already be sent faster, but it is clear that of all the systems we have seen it can be the slowest. Even so, it is true that we can share everything we want, regardless of size and without any fear that it will compress anything.

Another positive part is that we can send photos and videos between terminals that are not the same, that is, the transfer will be made between Android and iPhone or vice versa without any problem.

With everything we have told you today, you will be able to share all the photos and videos you want this Christmas with your friends and family without worrying about losing quality. You know perfectly that everything will be just as you did.

Tell us which method you liked the most and why on our social networks. We want to know your opinions.