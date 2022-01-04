Many workers are right now in the position of signing up for unemployment, a procedure that should be easier to carry out from home through the internet.

The unemployment benefit it is the right (not an obligation) that workers have to receive a benefit while they are unemployed and find another job. Depending on the contribution base and the time that you have been registered with Social Security, among other factors, the amount of benefit and the time that can be received is different.

If you have never signed up for unemployment or it has been a long time since the last time, we are going to review point by point everything you need to know to sign up in the easiest and fastest way.

Who can join the strike

Before they explained what is the process you must follow to sign up for unemployment if you lose your job, we are going to clarify what are the necessary conditions for a person to be eligible to receive this benefit and how much you can receive.

To begin with, it is an essential requirement that you have worked and quoted for at least 360 days, almost a whole year before you are discharged from unemployment. This work period does not have to be uninterrupted, the 360 ​​days are counted over the past 6 years.

Once the stoppage has been requested, if you do not consume the benefit until the maximum term that corresponds to you and you find work before, that part that you have not consumed it can serve you in the future. Imagine that you are unemployed again before having contributed another 360 days, you can request a resumption and recover what you did not spend the previous time, but it is not possible to start from scratch.

The next mandatory point indicates that you must be unemployed. This means that you have been fired from your current job, that your working day has been reduced by more than a third of the initial duration or that your contract has ended. In case you have quit your job or submitted the voluntary discharge, you are not granted the right to collect the unemployment.

The application for unemployment benefit must be submitted within a maximum of 15 days after the end of the contract, so it is better to do all the paperwork in the first week so as not to be in a hurry with the deadline.

It must also be borne in mind that during the entire time that unemployment is being collected none of these conditions can be breached or the right to continue receiving that benefit will be lost.

Last but not least, so that you can sign up for unemployment, you must register as a job seeker. Let’s make a paragraph to explain this step:

Register as a job seeker

The job seeker card is managed through the employment services of the different autonomous communities. Only residents of Ceuta and Melilla can register with the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) where we will present the application for unemployment benefit.

Documentation:

DNI (National Identity Document) or instead the residence permit for foreigners. Social Security number Proof of professional or academic qualifications that you have.

The process, like the rest, can be perform in person, by making an appointment at the nearest employment office, or online. Through this link, it is indicated that the CCAA in which you reside and the process depends on each autonomy. In general, the DNI must be delivered, create a user account and password or we can use the Cl @ ve.

Once the identification process has been passed, we are asked to fill out a document where we basically have to give information about our academic and work experience, and explain the professional situation we have at that time, so that this facilitates our job search. The resulting document will help us to receive help from the strike.

This service is used to actively seek a new job, so we must bear in mind that if an offer is rejected through this channel, we may lose the benefit we are receiving.

Do the self-employed have the right to unemployment?

Technically the self-employed do not have the right to unemployment, which is known as unemployment benefit or cessation of activity, this is restricted to employed workers who lose their job. Even so, there is the alternative of the benefit for cessation of activity.

The requirements are different:

You should be affiliated and registered in the Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers. Have contributed at least 12 months as a freelancer. You must be up to date in the payment of the freelance fee. Keep your license to practice, which could be withdrawn for a criminal offense. Have less than 65 yearsIn case you don’t know, it is the age at which you become entitled to a retirement pension.

In addition to these details, you must demonstrate that the cessation of the activity has been for involuntary reasons. The request is made again in the SEPE) the reason for this cessation of activity is

covered by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

Otherwise, you must go to a mutual collaborator with Social Security with which you have the contingency for cessation of activity covered.

How much unemployment corresponds to me

Unemployment must be stamped every three months at the employment office and is charged between the 10th and 15th of each month. But the most important thing is to know how much money you are going to receive with the unemployment benefit, how much unemployment corresponds to you.

There are several parameters that must be taken into account when you want to calculate the unemployment that corresponds to a person and the time that this help will be available. However, the SEPE has a virtual calculator with which to know an approximate amount.

This tool is a form where contributors can fill in a form with their data so that the simulator can perform the calculations.

You can check in this image gallery all the steps included in the SEPE calculator. It can be used as many times as necessary and does not require any personal data with which we can be identified.

It is only a simulator to know an estimated result before making the request for the formal stoppage.

How to sign up: in person and online

Now that you are clear about the main aspects on which the unemployment benefit depends, we can move on to the appointment in person or online. Through the SEPE website it is much faster and easier, especially in the midst of a pandemic when the offices have a very limited number of appointments per hour.

If you are going to choose anyway the face-to-face appointment, you need to request an appointment. Before it was not necessary, but with the current protocols for the pandemic, it is the most reasonable thing so that not many people accumulate at the entrance. In this link you can process the request, and even cancel the appointment, if you have managed to process it online without problems.

Remember that in the offices you must present these documents:

DNI or Foreigner Identity Number (NIE), passport and residence and work permits. Social Security card Documentation proving the cessation of work Proof of income, etc. Document that certifies that you are registered as a job seeker

Here you can see all the documentation adapted to each case and find the one that suits your situation. Then you will have to stamp that card every 3 months, a process that can also be done online.

Again, this process is important to do in advance, not waiting until the last minute, a week before or five days would be ideal.

Sign up for the internet strike

As you can imagine, this kind of Online procedures require you to identify yourself so that no one can collect unemployment benefits for you and impersonate your identity. To register for unemployment through the SEPE website, you will be asked for a username and a password or a certificate that guarantees your identity.

This key is permanent and is obtained through previous registration in Cl @ ve PIN. You can also choose to use the electronic DNI.

Similarly, this type of procedure must be accompanied by our signature. The digital certificate already serves as a signature, although if we have accessed through the password and the user, it will be necessary to have a certified signature in the cloud.

In this case, within the website you are redirected to the section for issuing certificates. Again you must indicate the Cl @ ve and they will send you an SMS to your mobile with a confirmation code.

Both signing up for unemployment and sealing it after a few months and renewing (or canceling) the benefit is a very simple process online. The SEPE website provides all kinds of information that we recommend you read before completing the procedure, for greater security.

For example, you can consult this user guide created by the SEPE to check all the information that may be requested, such as the type of benefit you are requesting, whether it is initial or is it a resumption. Follow all the instructions and you shouldn’t have any problems. If you have any questions, these are the telephone service numbers for the citizens of each Autonomous Community.