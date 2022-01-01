At the Christmas and New Year’s Eve festivities, Spain is normal to bring out the champagne and cava to toast what is to come and celebrate the past. The point is that we tend to buy more and once the holidays are over we don’t know what to do with those bottles. Today we explain how they should be stored.

This is a regular. Your parents have bought 5 bottles of cava to toast on New Year’s Eve and the next day, in the middle of the New Year, what you have in the kitchen are 3 untouched bottles.

Many people do not know what to do with them, but the smartest thing is to keep them since from one year to another they keep without problem, as long as we know how to store them so that they are well preserved.

Luckily, the most recommended methods are very easy to follow, not complicated and, above all, cheap if we don’t want to leave money in a cellar.

According to experts, to keep sparkling wines such as cava or champagne to last for the next Christmas we must:

Keep the bottles in a place without light, as sunlight can damage the liquid. If it is not possible to have them in the dark in a cupboard with little light it is also worth it. The key is not to give it direct light for hours every day.

Store them in a cool place with a constant temperature. Changes in temperature spoil the cava and high temperatures too, so it is advisable to leave the bottles in the coolest and most stable place in the house (if you have a storage room or basement, this is ideal).

Store them standing up. Unlike wine, experts recommend that cava and champagne be stored upright, not sideways. This is due to its sparkling composition, very different from traditional wine.

Buy magnun instead of normal bottles. The normal bottle is 75 cl while the one known as magnun is 1.5 liters, and although they are worth more for quality / price, the interesting thing about the large bottle is that it keeps much better over time, ideal for save a whole year.

With these four simple practices, the experts ensure that your cava or champagne will survive in perfect condition to be drunk next year, when Christmas and New Year require new toasts and new celebrations.