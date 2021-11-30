11/30/2021

On at 17:13 CET

Marina Borràs

We usually teach children to share by obligation, because we say so. We want them to be good people, generous, supportive … even that they also learn to relate to other children and, therefore, with all the good intentions in the world, we force them to share their things with their little brother, with the girl in the park you just met or with anyone who passes by at that time. However, is forcing them the best option to teach them why they should share? And how do we teach them not to share?

Maite Vallet, pedagogue, points out that “many times we force our children to share under the motto that everything belongs to everyone and, on the other hand, we know that this is not the case, that there are things that should not be shared “.

Differentiate what is own from what is foreign

During childhood, children find it difficult to differentiate the own of the other people’s. That is why they take whatever object they come across and appropriate it, whoever it is, and let no one touch it! So, following the hypothetical situation that we have raised, the little one should also learn that “when he wants something he has to ask for it, and that the older one may have more than enough reasons not to let him have it & rdquor ;, explains Maite Vallet.

Therefore, the first step for them to learn to share is to “teach them to differentiate what belongs to them and what doesn’t“.” In our eagerness to make them generous, we convey to them that everything belongs to everyone, and they grow up believing that everything that belongs to their parents also belongs to them, even their parents belong to them & rdquor ;, points out the pedagogue.

Learning to share also happens by knowing how to say no

As we have said, it is important that we teach our sons and daughters what belongs to them and what does not, also to ask for what they want or need, as well as to know how to receive a “no” for an answer. But there is something else that is also very important: you must know that there are times when you don’t have to share your belongings.

“There are objects for personal use that are not shared. Just as we should not share our body or our time, unless others know how to respect it by accepting our conditions”

Maite Vallet explains that “there are objects for personal use that are not shared (like the toothbrush, for example), but just like our body or our time should not be shared, unless others know respect it by accepting our conditions& rdquor ;.

To teach sharing, we must also teach them to say no | Unsplash

All this, so profound, they begin to learn from the first stages of life. It is also important to teach them that if one day they lend something to someone and they don’t take care of it, “they should refuse to lend it again & rdquor ;. In this way, we will teach them to have their own respected, but also to respect the belongings of others. “We have to explain to them that everything they lend us must be returned in optimal conditionsIf not, the consequence could be that they will not lend it more. This consequence helps them to respect other people’s objects and their own & rdquor ;, explains Maite.

Finally, when the optimal conditions for sharing occur, for example their games and toys, Maite explains that “we will help them to realize that, if they share them, they can enjoy with that person with which they are sharing. And if they don’t, they lose the chance to experience that enjoyment.

How do we teach sharing?

From the teachings of Maite vallet, we point out 5 fundamental guidelines for teaching sharing to our kids:

Respect their favorite objects / toys. As we have agreed that not everything belongs to everyone and that we are not going to force you to share everything, we will allow you to save your favorite toys. The objective is to reach an agreement with our son or daughter, therefore, we will allow them not to share their favorite toy, in exchange for sharing others with others. So, for example, when going to the park, he will not only take his favorite tractor, but also another toy that he is willing to share.Be an example of generosity. At home we must promote these values ​​of generosity, share material things with others, as well as time, ideas and conversations. “If when our boy or girl asks us for something of yours, we always say no, we will not be encouraging them to later want to share with their siblings or with other children,” says Maite. Teach them the benefits of sharing. As we have indicated, when they are young, children do not know what it is to share. Many times they confuse it with giving or they just keep what. while the other has his toy, they can no longer play with it. What we have to teach them is that they can play together with the toys or the dolls of the two, and that that is more fun than being each alone with their toy.Come to a deal. It is important that children experience that, if they do not leave, others are not going to leave something when they want. A trick we can use to convince them to share, we can resort to negotiation. “If you want his cart, let him have your ball & rdquor;, for example.Take care of others as if it were yours. Maite Vallet emphasizes that “we have to teach them to respect what belongs to others, and that everything they lend us must be returned in optimal condition.” For this reason, “if they have left something and have not been treated well, they can refuse to lend it again, so we make them respect theirs & rdquor ;, explains the pedagogue.