10/31/2021 at 09:29 CET

The Spanish population is very aware of alopecia. Its emotional impact, both male and female, depends on the type of alopecia, and in recent years the number of women in trichology consultations has increased.

We are talking about hair loss. There are more than 100 types of alopecia, but among the most common are telogen effluvium, alopecia areata, fibrosing frontal alopecia, and androgenic alopecia.

Men, the most affected

This last type of alopecia, androgenic, is the most common.

Affects up to 50% of men at age 50, while in women this percentage is reduced to between 5 and 10%.

The factors responsible for this type of baldness are hereditary, but they also come from an androgenic action on the hair follicles.

The trichology expert and member of the Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (AEDV), Dr. Sergio Vañó details that the cause of this type of alopecia being more common in men “is caused by androgens, a type of male hormones that produce the thinning of the hair ».

Treatments for androgenic alopecia

There are many men and women for whom hair loss is a real problem.

The search for solutions to increase hair density it is one of the concerns of doctors specialized in dermatology.

Among the most used treatments because they have shown good levels of efficacy are anti-androgen drugs, minoxidil or hair grafts.

Anti-androgen drugs

These types of drugs affect the action of hormones in the follicular root. They are often used finasteride or dutasteride.

“Oral dutasteride is used mainly in men as the most effective treatment and it can also be used at low doses as maintenance treatment,” explains Dr. Vañó.

We are talking about safe drugs with few adverse effects, although their results are seen in the long term.

They are usually administered orally, although they are also infiltrating the scalp.

This is the case of mesotherapy with dutasteride, a second-line treatment in the form of direct microinjections into the scalp and, as this dermatologist affirms, private practice is revolutionized.

For the treatment of this type of alopecia in women, the newest antiandrogens with good results are spironolactone and oral bicalutamide.

“Both drugs improve not only capillary density, but also seborrhea, acne, hirsutism and other signs of hyperandrogenism”, also points out the coordinator of the Spanish Trichology Group of the AEDV.

Minoxidil, the most used

It's a topical product which, applied in liquid, spray or foam, "stimulates hair growth by thickening fine hair."

Despite requiring daily use to achieve the desired effect, it is a very effective and safe treatment. In addition, it is indicated for both men and women.

As a novelty, the minoxidil it is also administered orally.

“Oral minoxidil is a treatment that is being used more and more in both men and women, so that at low doses it is well tolerated and very effective,” says Vañó.

Other treatments

But these are not the only alternatives to hair loss.

There are other series of therapies to combat alopecia such as injections of platelet-rich plasma with growth factors.

Or the best known hair transplant, a minimally invasive surgical technique that, although it does not stop the fall, does recover the capillary density, giving the patient a very natural appearance.