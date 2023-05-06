How to turn your old Android smartphone into a video game console

How many years have passed since you bought your first smartphone Android? How many smartphones are already stacked in a drawer in your home? Have you thought about the possibility of giving it a second use as a video game console?

Most of the time we abandon our old cell phone because its storage capacity is already insufficient, the battery has finished its useful life or the camera is too late compared to the latest models.

So many times we end up changing our smartphone when in reality the device is still functional in multiple aspects and we could give it a second use.

In the past we have already shared with you how you could use these old devices as security cameras for your homes, but in itself the possibilities are almost as wide as your imagination allows.

Fortunately Android is a fairly open platform and it is almost a given that if you can imagine an application with any kind of use or function, it most likely already exists.

Today, for example, we share how you can turn your device into a platform to play video games. Perhaps never without the same power as a PlayStation 5. But you will be surprised to find out what can be achieved.

How to turn your Android device into a video game console

the colleagues of xataka They recently did a brilliant tutorial with a good degree of detail explaining the general steps needed to turn almost any Android smartphone into a game console.

We highly recommend reading it and we notice the simplicity of what is essentially needed to start running new games on this device that we thought was obsolete. The magic recipe is simple. Needed:

The old android phone.

A wireless game controller that links via Bluetooth.

A screen with HDMI input.

And a USB-C to HDMI adapter or dongle.

The biggest condition to consider would be to make sure that the phone is capable of sending a signal to HDMI, and that the phone can turn on, no matter if it lives permanently hanging from a charger.

As for the controller, it is recommended to use the Xbox or PS4 controller. But apart from that, once you have all the accessories on the list, you just have to start downloading and configuring the apps or services of your choice.

The Google Play Store, Steam Link and GeForce Now are the most obvious and legal options. But it will still be the risk and decision of each user if they want to leave said field to start testing other fields such as emulators to test abandonware.