Instagram is one of the most popular social networks in Spain, and it recently announced that it will force users to state their age to continue using the tool. The company is always looking for features that improve the user experience and has finally listened to its community: They are implementing the option to upload photos and videos from the computer.

Instagram already enabled this long-awaited function last June, but at that time it was only available to certain users. Now, the social network owned by Facebook is offering this feature for all users, although will be available on October 21, as indicated in TechCrunch.

In this way, at last this Thursday, Instagram users will be able to access their account through a computer’s web browser and upload content, such as photos or videos, easily. Next, we explain step by step how to publish on the social network from a PC.

How does it work?

The process to publish a photo or video on Instagram from the web browser, such as Google Chrome, is quite simple on both Windows and Mac. Once logged into the account, the first thing to do is click on the new ‘+’ icon that appears in the upper right corner.

Instagram composition from PC. Matt Navarras Twitter

Afterwards, Instagram will offer two options to upload the photos or videos that you want to upload: the first one is select files from computer, while the second consists of dragging and dropping them to the web so that they are loaded directly.

At this point you have to select both the size or format of the image, the filter, if you want to edit, add a description and the location, if you want, and tag other users. The editor allows you to control the lighting of the images, such as brightness, contrast or saturation, among others; and apply filters. Once these steps are completed all that remains is to share the publication.

As you can see, the process to post photos and videos on Instagram on a Windows or Mac computer it is practically identical to doing it with the application for mobile devices. This feature is currently being rolled out, and will officially arrive this Thursday for all users.

New functions

This is not all, as Instagram has also announced the arrival of new features that will launch this week. For example, a ‘Collaborations’ feature, which is currently in testing and which will allow people to be “co-authors of news posts in real time and on reels”.

Instagram will also start testing a new way to create fundraisers for nonprofits with the push of the ‘more’ button. For Reels there are also some news that improve the experience for those who play live music, such as two new effects called Superbeat and Dynamic Lyrics. The former will intelligently apply special effects to the music in time with the song, while the latter will show 3D lyrics that will flow with the beat.

