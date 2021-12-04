If you need a second monitor, but you don’t have the monetary capacity to get it, as long as you have a laptop at home, no matter how old it is, you can use it as a second screen to get more space.

Depending on what we use the computer for, the fact of having two screens can be a substantial help, since many times we could put a different program on each screen.

For example, in one of them we could have Chrome, while in the other we would see an Excel spreadsheet. There are certain jobs that this of the two screens is like giving a life jacket to a castaway.

If it happens that buying a new monitor is an impossible mission, we may think that there is no solution and it is not, since we can use an old laptop that we have at home to get that second screen.

The laptop as a second monitor?

There is no doubt that getting a second screen can make many users stop having their screen permanently divided as it happens in many cases.

For example, a clerk might have multiple client accounts between the two screens, or a doctor might look at patient data on one screen and test results on the other.

If we channel our laptop we will realize that it is a one-way process, since it only has VGA, DVI or HDMI cable salient in the vast majority of the time in the most modern computers.

This means that we could use the laptop to have the monitor as a second monitor, but that is not what we want.

To make the laptop our second monitor, until not long ago what had to be done was to use is a KVM switch, which allows us to activate to change your system to another network.

Today there are other ways.

KVM software

Another way to use our laptop as a second monitor is to use a KVM software.

This type of program is installed on the desktop and laptop. What they do is create a local network between both devices that are connected to the same WiFi. We will be able to control the desktop computer and everything that concerns it, but with a second monitor connected.

Thanks to the amount of KVM software on the market, we no longer need a dedicated KVM switch.

What these applications do is allow in a very simple way that our mouse and keyboard appear on the laptop and on the desktop.

Buying a cheap laptop PC is not an easy task: you do not want to spend a lot of money, but you are not willing to give up basic technical characteristics for the use that you are going to give it. In this guide we show you how to get the purchase right.

What we must be clear about is that we will not be able to drag and drop an active window with this software, but several of these tools allow you to drag and drop a file to open it on the laptop, that is, on the second screen.

Let’s see what are the best programs of this type that we can find right now.

Input Director

Input Director is a virtual KVM program totally free, where we have the option of being the Master (Server) or the Slave (Client).

This implies that we must install the Master software on the desktop, while on the laptop we must install the Slave.

Once we have it installed, it is the moment in which we will configure the laptop as a second screen of the main monitor, which is the desktop monitor.

The most interesting features of Input Director are:

Includes a Wraparound cursor, allowing you to move the cursor from one screen to another. Clipboard shared between both devices. The Input Director can be configured only to allow the notebook, in very determined and specific circumstances, to be able to control the Master, a utility that could be useful.

Synergy

It is one of the best virtual KVM applications out there right now and it is open source, which does not mean that it is free, since if we want to use it we will have to pay 29 dollars for Basic version or $ 39 for purchasing the Pro.

Synergy is one of the most recommended right now, since it has a drag-and-drop function for shared files, a shared clipboard, and encryption.

A very cool feature is that it can be installed on the Raspberry Pi and thus used as a central controller for a network connected system.

But it does not stop there, since there is a version for Windows, macOS, Ubuntu, Debian, and more Linux distributions.

It’s undoubtedly one of the best KVMs right now, for specs, features, performance, and versatility.

Barrier

It is a program that came out of Synergy, hence its enormous resemblance to the application we have seen before.

Barrier was built from Synergy version 1.9 to follow another path, although continuing with the interface.

This does not mean that it offers less than Synergy, since it inherits everything good about the latter, but with a little more fluency and taking into account that the app must be installed on all the devices that we want to use.

It is compatible with many operating systems such as Windows, macOS, and numerous Linux distributions.

ShareMouse

We are facing what many consider as the simplest KVM application out there right now, but don’t be fooled by its simplicity, as it is one of the best for making a laptop an auxiliary screen.

We have shared clipboards, drag-and-drop file sharing, and a pen display manager at our disposal.

In addition, we can also configure the unused monitor so that be put on hold when we are not using it. This is something that provides significant energy savings.

Although ShareMouse is free, it is limited to a maximum of two monitors. If we want to put more we would have to register, request a professional account and pay $ 49.95. This serves so that we have up to 19 additional monitors.

The monitor notebook thanks to Windows

We can use the laptop as a second screen thanks to the Miracast function that has Windows built in. The function Project on this computer It works with two computers running Microsoft’s operating system and allows you to extend or duplicate your main screen on the secondary screen.

This tool is more oriented towards having a second monitor on your system, since it does not require a third-party application. But it also serves us for what we want to do.

We only have to do the following:

We are going to Setting Windows. Click on System and once inside we just have to hit Project on this computer. From here we can see the compatible equipment to connect, so all we have to do is select the right one, that is, the laptop. As we are only using the laptop as a projector, we do not need to put PIN code. It is a good system to protect the projection, but if we had more or were more users. Now on the desktop computer we press the keys Windows + P and in the window that comes out we select To extend and then point to the laptop when the option to connect appears. In this way it will be ready and we can see the laptop as our second screen.

These are the ways we have to make the laptop screen an extension of our desktop, an option for computers that are a bit old and another where the Miracast sets the standard.

Sure, it’s good for you if you absolutely need a second monitor, but you only have your laptop.