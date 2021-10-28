There is no doubt that the Google translator is one of the most used tools today of all those that the great G. has at our disposal. But do we really get the most out of it?

It is not surprising that the Google translator is one of the most successful applications of all those that Mountain View has put on the market, since it is compatible with more than 100 different languages, its operation is really simple and on top of it is totally free.

In addition, it can be used on the web and of course on any smartphone or tablet, regardless of whether its operating system is Android or iOS,

Today we will see how it works and that despite looking very basic there is where to get more out of it.

This is Google Translate

The way of translating some time ago and especially at the beginning of its release was somewhat archaic and did not give the size that many of us expected.

He pretty much translated everything literally and we already know that those kinds of translations tend to sound like we make Indians talk in cowboy movies.

Starting in 2016, Google established a new translation system known as GNMT (Google Neural Machine Translation) where instead of going word by word it is able to translate the entire phrase at once, which considerably improves the concept of the phrase itself in each language.

It no longer has English as the language to translate each of the words, but now only uses it as a link between the different translations.

What can we use Google Translate for?

The Google translator has many ways of use, not only the basic one, which is to write the phrase and see what the translation is.

Of course you can do more things like, for example

Translation of texts: you can write the text you want, since it will translate it. You will use the more than 100 languages ​​you master. Camera photo translation: is capable of translating the text of a photo taken with the camera. You can do it in 88 languages ​​to camera translates in real time (88 languages). Photos: if you want to translate photos more precisely, you must upload it and the translation will be much better. It is capable of doing it in 50 languages. Offline translations: it is capable of translating text without having an Internet connection (59 languages). Handwriting: if we write a text on the screen, it can also be translated into 95 languages. Phrasebook: everything that has been translated is saved. Press to translate: a very interesting function is to select a text to translate and we immediately have a translation (only for Android terminals). Conversations– You can have a two-way conversation in real time, but it is only valid for 43 languages.

What can we do if we cannot find what we are looking for in the Google search engine, or we do not want to use it? And no, we are not talking about using other search engines …

How to use Google Translate on a smartphone

The easiest way to use Google is to type, select languages at the top of the screen, keeping the one we are going to write on the left and the one we want to translate to the right.

After that we click to write the text and we will see how we pass to a window where we only see what we write and the translation below in blue.

We finish writing, we press the Enter from virtual keyboard and we return to the previous screen, seeing the translation in a blue box below what we have written.

Other options

Just below the translation box there are certain options that should be known, since they can help us at any given time and depending on the situation.

Let’s start from left to right:

Camera: here we can use the camera to translate what we want in real type, that is, we can take a brochure from a restaurant, a traffic sign or any type of sign and know at that moment what it says in our language. Camera (scan photo): within that same camera icon we can take a photo and the system will scan the image to translate it.

Handwrite: by clicking here we will only have to write what we want with our finger and it will be translated for us. As simple as that. Conversation: with this button we are going to achieve a conversation. By choosing the languages ​​well, the app is capable of translating what we speak to the other language, showing it in text and reproducing it through the loudspeaker, so that what our interlocutor says, the application translates to ours to show it in text and read it. Voice: is the same as the previous option but only with one person.

Work offline

Another of the faculties that the Google translator offers us is that we can work with it without an Internet connection, something that can be very practical if we are abroad and we do not have data or if we are in an area where there is no coverage. .

To do this, we only have to download the languages ​​we want on the smartphone and thus always have them ready for when there is no type of Internet connection.

We must click on the three vertical lines in the upper left and then click Translate offline. We will see several languages ​​available to download and we just have to click on the arrow on the right side of the one we want and when it asks us if we want to download it, click on Download. Once finished, it will appear at the top of the screen within Downloaded languages.

How to use Google Translate on the computer

The way to work with the Google translator on the computer is very simple, that is, just as easy as on the mobile.

We enter the translator’s website and choose the language in which let’s write or let it detect it automatically.

After we write what we want and on the right side is where we are going to put the language we want to translate to and it will do so immediately.

The Google translate limit is 5,000 characters. A good amount that will give you to write a good text if you need it.

On the web we also have other options such as:

Use the microphone: If we had a microphone on the computer, we could speak by clicking on the microphone-shaped icon at the bottom left and thus not having to type. Translate documents: we have in the upper left, next to where it puts text, a button that says Documents where we can enter and translate certain formats such as doc, .docx, .odf, .pdf, .ppt, .pptx, .ps, .rtf, .txt, .xls, or .xlsx. Other options: on the right side, just below the translation, we have three buttons that help us to copy the text, edit the translation and thus help Google’s AI, as well as another to share the translation.

Now that you know everything that Google Translate can offer you, you are sure to get much more out of it.

If you did not know some of its facets, you can tell us what you have found on our social networks.