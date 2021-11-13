With Windows you can always organize the applications, files and browsers that we have open on the screen without problems and taking advantage of all the space we want. The adjustment of Windows 10 is done thanks to the keyboard shortcuts and the Snap Assist option. Well, this visual aid feature in Windows 11 is called Snap Layouts, and it is now much more powerful.

What we have seen so far is that Windows allowed us reorganize quickly and easily what we were seeing on the screen, that is, the different windows with which we interacted.

This is a capability of the Microsoft operating system that has been present for a long time and that has been improved in all its versions, up to Windows 11, where the largest update in this regard ever made has been carried out.

All these improvements in the reorganization and other situations of Windows 11 is called Snap Layouts and now we will see what it is capable of.

How to use Snap Layouts:

Windows 11 Snap Layouts

Let’s say that the Windows 11 Snap Layouts are a series of predefined templates that are responsible for organizing the application windows on the screen according to the choice of each one.

This is a function that appears when hovering the mouse over the minimize button in Windows 11, having 6 guys right now at our disposal:

50:50 which are two windows of the same size. 80:20 one part is bigger than the other. Design equal of three columns As long as the display supports HD 1080p (1,920 × 1,080 pixels) 50:25:25 will be three windows one bigger. 25: 25: 25: 25 all windows equal and 4 possibilities together Uneven arrangement three-column

This is how it fits

The way of adjust windows In Windows 11 it is different from Windows 10, but it is also simpler and above all faster, since you just have to select what you want and that’s it.

You do not have to be adjusting by hand or dragging them as it happened in Windows 10, everything is much more intuitive.

All we need is to move the pointer to maximize button of any browser, application or file explorer, so that the option is activated automatically and we can select the design we need.

If you look at the photo just above this paragraph, the chosen option is 50:25:25 or what is the same, the first thing we open is going to be placed to the left of the big picture and occupied that 50%.

The two remaining windows will come out to the right and occupying half of that space between them.

Windows 11 has already been revealed, and it has caused a great commotion in the PC world, through no fault of the operating system itself. We tell you all the keys to the replacement of Windows 10.

This integration will be perfect, something that would be almost impossible to get in Windows 10, since in the operating system version 10 it will have to be done by hand.

To manage the Snap Layouts menu in Windows 11 we must do the following:

We are going to Setting Windows 11. Now that we are in System by default, it’s time to search Multitask in the right options. After that we will see that the first option that comes out is Dock windows. Well, we have to click on the arrow that is to the far right so that all the options we have appear.

Among these settings we have the possibility that the Snap Layouts system is activated or not, since if we look at the second option it says Show docking layouts when hovering over a window’s maximize button.

This means that if we deactivate this option, this system will not work in any Windows 11 window, so we have already seen how it can be canceled in case you do not want it to exit.

How to use Snap layouts in Windows 11

The truth is that using them is something very simple and much easier than you can imagine.

As the tool is integrated into Windows, there is no need to download anything, as you have already seen, nor do we have to do anything while the option is active.

The options vary depending on the size of the screen, although in basically all cases this tool is the same for everyone.

If we use the browser, we open it on the web that we want. Thereafter we hover over Maximize and we will see how the options are opened to us, being able to select the one we want. This browser window has been moved to the position we have assigned. Now only we take the other windows independently and we put them in the places that are not occupied. That is how simple it is to use this new Windows 11 system with which we can place everything we are seeing in a very visual way and everything very handy.

Windows 11 Snap Designs or PowerToys FancyZones?

We always advocate for everything that is native, that is, for what is integrated into the system, it will already be much better composed than an application that is external.

What happens is that FancyZones, being a Microsoft tool, open source and that takes more time, has certain advantages that Windows 11 Snap does not yet enjoy, such as the fact of creating custom templates.

This is something that FancyZones integrates really very well, since we can customize the templates to our liking, a substantial advantage for those who enjoy a large screen or who can have two monitors at the same time.

That said, we can consider that right now FancyZones is ahead, but it is also true that we still do not have the final version of Windows 11 and that it may bring us some other surprises.

On the other hand, maybe not now, but in a few months the Snap designs will get updates that will make the main advantage that FancyZones enjoys disappear, and that will be when the Windows Snap will make the difference.

Although the name may seem strange to you, you have already read that Snap Layouts are an extremely interesting function and that many users will like it. The most important thing is to see how it develops, but at first everything is going very well.